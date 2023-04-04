Former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones scheduled to meet with Giants

The Giants rarely use high draft picks on inside linebackers, but that doesn’t mean they are done upgrading one of their weak spots.

Free agent Deion Jones was expected to arrive in town late Monday night and visit the team facility Tuesday, The Post confirmed.

Jones, 28, made 83 starts over his first six seasons with the Falcons and topped 100 tackles five times — all but one injury-shortened six-game season.

After opening last season on injured reserve, Jones was traded to the Browns as part of a draft-pick swap.

He played in 11 games (five starts) in his new home.

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 at the start of an impressive-three year run as one of the best run-stopping inside linebackers in the league.

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals gets tackled by Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Getty Images

The Giants’ first big splash of free agency was signing inside linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract to help fix a rushing defense ranked No. 31 (5.2 yards per carry) last season.

They last drafted an inside linebacker in the first round in 1984 and in the second round in 2009.

The Giants have $7.4 million of salary-cap space, according to NFL Players Association records, but have been relying on veteran minimum deals at this stage of free agency.

Of the six inside linebackers who started games last season following the surprise cut of Blake Martinez and the season-ending injury to fellow training-camp starter Darrian Beavers, only two (Micah McFadden and free-agent resignee Jarrad Davis) remain on the roster.

Beavers also is expected to be healthy.