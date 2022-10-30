Former NFL star Chad Johnson tips $1,000 at IHOP before Tennessee football game

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is leading by example.

With A-list celebrities under fire recently for their treatment of restaurant staff, Johnson left a Tennessee restaurant with an unforgettable tip.

The 44-year-old dined at an IHOP near the University of Tennessee ahead of the Kentucky-Tennessee football game on Saturday night, where his bill totaled $14 for his meal.

The former Cincinnatti Bengal said he’d never been to the area before and left the staff with $1,000, a tip of 7,100 percent.

“It’s my first time in the Ville (Knoxville),” Johnson wrote in a note on the check. “Going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song (sad face).”

“OchoCinco” is no stranger to leaving a larger-than-life tip.

Johnson’s tipping adventures on Twitter go back to February 2019, when he tipped a gracious $100 on an $18.17 check at Bahama Breeze, the Caribbean-themed chain restaurant.

He would often leave the Bible verse “Proverbs 11:25” with each post.

Sometimes the receipts have nice messages on them, such as “Rent increase sucks, this should help, vote Ocho 2024,” which was accompanied with a $2,000 tip.

“It’s just something I always do, regardless of where I am, regardless of what restaurant or the service, I always take care of those who are serving me,” Johnson told The Post last year.

Johnson has been tipping generously for the last 20 years. Getty Images

Other times Johnson likes to give some life updates such as one on April 3, 2019: “I lost in FIFA yesterday.” and on two separate occasions proclaiming “I am the best FIFA player in the world.”

On almost every single receipt, Johnson will write “I Love You” as a sign of gratitude aside from the gigantic gratuity.