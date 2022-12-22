Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman dead at 31 after cancer battle

Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman died on Wednesday following a battle with liver cancer, his family announced. He was 31 years old.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr, ” Hillman’s family posted on Instagram. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”

Hillman entered hospice care earlier this week after he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait,” according to TMZ.

Hillman graduated from San Diego State before he was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver, where he ran for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, where he appeared in six games with the Vikings and Chargers.

“We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed,” Hillman’s family added. “We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”