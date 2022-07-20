Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson dead at 50

Charles Johnson, a Super Bowl champion wide receiver who played nine seasons in the NFL, died at 50.

Johnson’s cause of death is unknown, according to CBS 17 in Wake Forest, NC.

The California native was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 1994 and spent five seasons in Pittsburgh.

He tallied a career-high 1,008 receiving yards during the 1996 season and ranks 16th all-time among Steelers receivers.

Johnson later played two seasons with the Eagles, hauling in seven touchdowns for the 2000 squad, which tied his career high.

He was a member of the 2001 New England Patriots, the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship team.

Johnson caught two passes in the AFC Championship game win over the Steelers. Johnson’s playing days ended with the Buffalo Bills in 2002.

Johnson was the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest.

“RIP Coach,” the team tweeted Tuesday morning. “You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky family.”

Charles Johnson and Tom Brady have a conversation during a game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on October 28, 2001. Getty Images

Reuben Frank, who covers the Eagles for NBC Sports Philadelphia, tweeted Tuesday that he was “gutted” to learn of Johnson’s death.

“Great guy, tremendous personality, had been working as an assistant AD at a high school in North Carolina,” Frank tweeted.