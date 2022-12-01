Former NFL quarterback John Hadl dead at 82

John Hadl, the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback who starred for the Chargers in the 1960s, died Wednesday at 82. No cause of death was announced.

Hadl had been a standout at the University of Kansas, where he played offense, defense and also punted. The school retired Hadl’s number 21, one of only three football players to have their uniform retired by the Jayhawks, alongside running backs Gale Sayers and Ray Evans.

A statue honoring Hadl was unveiled in 2020 and stands outside the Anderson Family Football Complex, the Jayhawks’ football stadium

“John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime Jayhawk student-athlete, a coach and mentor, a prolific fundraiser who developed profound relationships with countless, and the ultimate ambassador for KU.”

A statue of Kansas legend John Hadl is unveiled during halftime at a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 3, 2020 in Lawrence, KS.

A framed jersey of Kansas legend John Hadl is on display at halftime of a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 3, 2020 in Lawrence, KS.



He played with the Chargers from 1962-1972 and set an AFL record with a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games.

He led the AFL twice in passing yards in head coach Sid Gillman’s high-powered offense and led the NFL in passing yards (3,075) in 1971, after the leagues merged.

Hadl, four-time AFL All-Star, was traded to the Rams, where he led the team to the NFC playoffs during a Pro Bowl 1973 season. He later played for the Packers and Oilers, retiring after the 1977 season.

The Jayhawks star returned to Kansas as an assistant coach and later as an administrator, serving as associate athletics director.

John Hadl of the Los Angeles Rams #21 drops back to pass against the New England Patriots at Schaefer Stadium on Sep. 29, 1974 in Boston, Mass.

John Hadl of the San Diego Chargers #21 pitches the football to running back Mike Garret #20 against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5, 1972 in San Diego, Calif.

San Diego Chargers head coach Charlie Waller discusses strategy with John Hadl on the sideline during a 24-21 victory over the Denver Broncos on Nov. 8, 1970 in San Diego, Calif.



Hadl was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

“Rest in peace, John Hadl,” Colts owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter. “One of the old AFL’s great gunslingers, but he had some of his best years after the merger.