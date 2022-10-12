Former NFL player Tyrone Davis dead at 50

Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50 years old.

Davis passed away on Oct. 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. He caught 13 touchdowns in his eight-year career with the Jets and Packers.

The Jets drafted Davis in 1995 as a wide receiver out of the University of Virginia, where he set a school record with 28 touchdown receptions.

Tyrone Davis sits dejected following the Packers 31-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII on Jan. 25, 1998. Getty Images

Tyrone Davis is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders during Green Bay’s divisional playoff win at Lambeau Field on Jan. 4, 1998. Sporting News via Getty Images

The Jets, who converted Davis to tight end, traded him to the Packers prior to the start of the 1997 season.

Davis caught a career-high seven touchdowns in 1998, including Brett Favre’s 200th career TD pass in a 37-3 win over the Giants. He set a career-high with 20 receptions during the 1999 season.

Former Packers offensive tackle Earl Dotson mourned the loss of his teammate in a Facebook post.

“This is difficult to post,” Dotson said. “Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever.”

Injuries slowed Davis down and the Packers let him go before the 2003 season.

Davis is survived by his mother and four children, Maiya Booker, Damien Davis, Jarrett Gomez and Mariah Gomez. The cause of death was not clear.