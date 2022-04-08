Former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth has successful heart surgery

Mark Schlereth is recovering from heart surgery in Denver.

Schlereth, a former NFL great who now is a color commentator at Fox Sports and a sports talk radio host in Denver, posted a photo from the hospital with the news that his surgery was successful.

“Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery,” Schlereth tweeted.

“I love you all also wanted to thank the great people/nurses Porter Hospital you are all phenomenal. Special thanks to Dr. Sri Sundaram. Glad it was successful. Zane was 0 stress.”

Zane, the tot with zero stress, is Schlereth’s grandson.

Mark Schlereth is recovering after successful heart surgery in Denver. Getty Images

Schlereth, 56, played guard in the NFL from 1989 through 2000, first with Washington and later Denver. During his NFL career, Schlereth made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls.