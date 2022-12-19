Former Mets pitcher Seth Lugo signing with Padres

Seth Lugo is joining the team that ended the Mets’ season.
The right-hander is signing with the Padres, The Post’s Jon Heyman first reported, on a two-year, $15 million contract.
Lugo, 33, has spent the last seven years with the Mets, mostly as a reliever. He made 275 appearances (38 starts) for the club, pitching to a 3.48 ERA and sprinkling in 16 saves.
Lugo has never been shy about his desire to be a starting pitcher, but the Mets mostly kept him in the bullpen after the 2017 season, during which he had a 4.71 ERA while making 19 appearances (18 starts). He made seven starts during the COVID-impacted 2020 season but did not start in 2019, ’21 or ’22. Lugo had a 3.60 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 65 innings this year.
The Padres, however, plan to use Lugo as a starter, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman, who reports the Dodgers “were also in the bidding until the end.”
The Mets were eliminated by the Padres in three games during the wild-card round of the playoffs at Citi Field. Lugo appeared in all three games, earning the save in Game 2.