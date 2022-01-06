Former Mets GM Zack Scott found not guilty on DWI criminal charges

Former acting Mets general manager Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday in White Plains City Court of all criminal charges stemming from his arrest last summer for DWI.

The Mets fired Scott in early November after he had been placed on administrative leave from the team. Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31 by White Plains police after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car at an intersection. Scott failed a field sobriety test, according to police, and refused a breathalyzer.

Mets GM Zack Scott was found not guilty on Thursday. Matthew McDermott

“I am thankful for today’s verdict. Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on August 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest,” Scott said in a statement. “Thank you to my attorneys, friends, professional associates, and most importantly, my family for supporting me throughout this process.

“Professionally, I’m grateful to Sandy Alderson for the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Mets and wish my former teammates nothing but the best going forward.

“I believe this humbling experience will make me a better husband, father, son, friend, and leader, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Scott speaks to the media before a game in July. Corey Sipkin/NY POST

Scott, 44, served as acting GM for most of last season after Jared Porter was fired in January, when it was reported he harassed a female reporter with lewd text messages and pictures during his tenure with the Cubs.