Former Met Jeurys Familia reaches one-year deal with Phillies

Jeurys Familia, who often gave Mets’ fans headaches at the end of games, now has a new home.

The 32-year-old reliever reached a one-year, $6 million deal with the Phillies that could be worth as much as $7 million with incentives, according to The Post’s Mike Puma.

Familia, who broke into the majors in 2012, has spent nearly all of his career with the Mets, except for a stint in Oakland in 2018.

The Mets’ primary closer before Edwin Diaz joined the team in 2019, Familia is 32-25 with a 3.28 ERA and 125 saves in 499 career games. His best season for the Mets was in 2016, when he led the National League with 51 saves, while also earning an All-Star selection.

Last season, the right-hander went 9-4 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 65 games for the Mets.

Jeurys Familia Robert Sabo

Familia said in September that he would like to remain with the Mets, but knew it was a possibility he could be pitching elsewhere this season.

“I like it here — I love it here,” Familia said at the time. “This is the team that gave me an opportunity to see my dream come true, but this is a business and anywhere I go I am going to try to do my best.”

Now the veteran reliever will be pitching for one of the Mets’ rivals in the NL East.