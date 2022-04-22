Former Jet Nick Mangold is ‘here’ for Zach Wilson’s new hair

Jets legend Nick Mangold is a big fan of Zach Wilson’s new longer locks.

On Friday, Mangold took to Twitter to share a recent photo of the Jets quarterback sporting longer hair under a blue hat, writing, “I missed this on spring break but I am all here for the flow @ZachWilson.”

Mangold shared a screengrab of a photo Wilson posted to his Instagram Story recently to ask fans if he should “keep growing the back” of his hair.

Mangold, who spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets, was known for his long strawberry blonde mane and beard in his playing days.

The former center was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and became a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with New York.

Wilson first debuted his longer locks’ last Monday when he arrived at the Jets facility for the official start of the offseason training activities. The team shared a video that showed Wilson’s hair, which had fans speculating he has a mullet hairstyle.

“Someone been hanging out with Dan Feeney,” one fan tweeted, referencing Feeney’s famous mullet.

Zach Wilson debuted his new, longer hair when he arrived at the Jets facility for offseason training. Getty Images

Nick Mangold spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets. Getty Images

Wilson didn’t appear to have a mullet last month when he was photographed at the beach in Miami with teammate Braxton Berrios and a bikini-clad blonde.

The quarterback is entering his second season with New York, after the Jets finished 4-13 last season, in which he threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 13 games.