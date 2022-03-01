Former Indiana Hoosier basketball player Maurice Creek out of Ukraine

Former Indiana University basketball Maurice “Mo” Creek “finally” made his way out of Ukraine.

Creek, stranded in Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, announced the conclusion of his harrowing ordeal Monday night en route to Romania.

“Took me 12 hours, but finally out of Ukraine,” Creek said. “Next stop back to Romania.”

The former Hoosier detailed his entire experience on social media, where he revealed he was stuck in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine last Thursday. Mykolaiv is located in southern Ukraine, roughly 298 miles from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

He was set to depart the country two days later. Air sirens, however, delayed Creek’s escape effort.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

Creek was trapped in Ukraine, where he plays professional basketball for MBC Mykolaiv of the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague. According to ABC 7 News, the 31-year-old wasn’t paid and couldn’t travel out of the country.

“I’m terrified, I’m terrified,” Creek told the outlet. “I’m not just saying that because I’m in it, I’m saying it because it’s real.

A GoFundMe page, created by Creek’s family, raised over $3,000 in two days as of Tuesday morning.