Former Giant Richie James signs with Chiefs on one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs added another former Giants wide receiver to their arsenal in Richie James on Friday, according to NFL Media.

The Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with James, but the financial terms were not disclosed.

James signed a one-year deal with the Giants as a free agent last offseason with an average salary of around $1 million and a $100,000 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

James, 27, is heading to Kansas City off of a career-best season in New York, having racked up four touchdowns and 569 yards and 57 catches.

He averaged 10 yards per reception across 17 games.

Want to catch a game? The Giants schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.

In the summer of 2021, James suffered a knee injury that required surgery before landing in New York, but he proved to be a clutch performer for the Giants.





Richie James is moving on with the Chiefs as of Friday on a one-year deal. Getty Images

Catching his fourth touchdown in a seven-game stretch against the Colts in January, James gave the Giants the lead in what became a 38-10 rout to clinch a playoff spot.

He is the second former Giants receiver to head to Kanas City after Big Blue traded Kadarius Toney there in October for a third and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Toney, who was a bust for the Giants after being a first round pick in 2021, was a solid contributor for the Chiefs, including a big day in their Super Bowl win.

James, drafted out of Middle Tennessee State University in 2018 in the seventh round by San Francisco, spent three years there and racked up only three touchdowns for 38 receptions and 689 yards for the 49ers in 40 games.





Richie James runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Getty Images

James will fill the roles of Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who left the Chiefs in free agency, and he will join among the ranks of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Toney, and Skyy Moore.