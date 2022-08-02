Former Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama

Former Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama on Saturday, when police found a concealed weapon and marijuana in a 2022 white Mercedes he was driving, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old McClain — who had previous trouble with the law — was pulled over around 9:30 p.m., going 70 MPH in a 55-MPH zone, Moulton Police Department said, noting they smelled an odor of marijuana during the stop.

When McClain stepped out of the vehicle, he told police that there was a pistol inside of the vehicle that did not belong to him, according to authorities — which said they later determined McClain did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

During a search of McClain’s vehicle, police also found a pouch of chewing tobacco that they said had a separate bag of marijuana in it.

McClain was booked on charges of speeding, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana, the gossip site reported.

Rolando McClain playing for the Cowboys in 2014. Getty Images

Detrick Mostello, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the arrest, reportedly was booked on the same charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both McClain and Mostello reportedly bonded out soon after they were booked.

In 2017, McClain was arrested and booked in Alabama for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

McClain was a standout at Alabama before he was drafted eighth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2010. He went on to record 407 tackles over five NFL seasons — three with the Raiders and two for the Cowboys.

Rolando McClain tackles Randall Cobb during a 2015 game. Getty Images

McClain, who last played in the NFL for the Cowboys in 2015, was suspended for the first four games of that season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was hit with a 10-game suspension the following year for violating the same policy.

The Cowboys released McClain in Sept. 2019, just days after he’d been conditionally reinstated by the league. He was suspended indefinitely again on Dec. 30, 2019.