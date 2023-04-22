Former boxing champion Andy Ruiz accused of raping ex-girlfriend

Former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz is accused of raping and abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Ruiz’s ex, Julia Lemus, was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order after alleging that the 33-year-old Ruiz “sexually, physically, and psychologically abused me, making me feel like I had to walk on eggshells around him” during their relationship, according to TMZ.

Lemus, 26, filed for the restraining order in San Diego on April 6, and accused Ruiz of physically and emotionally abusing their two children as well, according to the report.

On top of that, Lemus accused Ruiz of abusing alcohol and drugs, which caused her to “fear for my life and safety and the lives and safety of my children.”

Lemus also alleges that Ruiz pointed an AK-47 at her face after she expressed that she was uncomfortable with Ruiz purchasing several guns and attempting to show them to her.

Ruiz and Lemus were together from 2015 to 2022.

Ruiz, an Imperial, Calif. native, denied the allegations, and has claimed that he’s actually the victim, the report added.

Owning a 35-2 record, Ruiz most notably stunned Anthony Joshua by TKO at Madison Square Garden in 2019 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO unified world heavyweight titles in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.





Andy Ruiz (l.) punches Anthony Joshua during their rematch on Dec. 8, 2019. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images





Andy Ruiz and Julia Lemus dated from 2015-2019. @jjuulliieea/Instagram

It marked the first loss of Joshua’s career, and dramatically halted his rapid ascension toward the top of boxing’s hierarchy as one of the best in the sport.

Joshua somewhat redeemed himself six months later, however, defeating Ruiz by unanimous decision in a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

It was after Ruiz’s victory over Joshua that Lemus claims his abuse started.





Andy Ruiz’s win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. PA Images via Getty Images





Julia Lemus accused Andy Ruiz of raping and abusing her during their relationship. @jjuulliieea/Instagram

“He began grabbing me by my upper arms and physically yanking me in order to move me wherever he wanted me to go,” Lemus alleged in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Around Feb. 2023, Lemus claims Ruiz began forcing himself on her and sexually assaulting her on at least six occasions.





Andy Ruiz and Julia Lemus @jjuulliieea/Instagram

The restraining order granted Lemus sole custody of the two children at least until there is a court hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

Ruiz “categorically denies that he ever has abused Julia Lemus or his children,” according to TMZ’s obtained court documents.

He additionally accused Lemus of being the one who was violent in the relationship.





Julia Lemus (l.) celebrates with Andy Ruiz after the latter won the unified heavyweight title in 2019. @jjuulliieea/Instagram

Among his accusations against Lemus, Ruiz claims she stabbed him with a knife in 2020, later that year hit one of his friends with a loaded gun while screaming, and slapped, punched and grabbed him on multiple occasions.

Ruiz also claims Lemus stole $250K worth of jewelry from him recently, and that he filed a police report for it.

“Not once did I ever engage in any physical response to Julia’s assault,” Ruiz said in the court documents.