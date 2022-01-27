Former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia goes after ESPN’s Mina Kimes for her comments about Jimmy Garoppolo

It appears that Mina Kimes’ criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo has drawn the ire of at least one former 49ers quarterback.

Jeff Garcia went after Kimes, following comments she made on ESPN’s “First Take” about Garoppolo, in an Instagram comment that has since spread to Twitter.

Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f—k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an amen? Peace.

What did Kimes say?

It was nothing extreme. She simply pointed out that though the 49ers have upset both the Cowboys and the Packers during the postseason, the victories are coming in spite of Garoppolo.

“Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning,” Kimes said during “First Take” on Tuesday morning. “They’re winning with him, but not because of him … He posted the second-lowest QBR in 15 years [against the Packers].”

Kimes has a point

Garoppolo hasn’t performed well by any metric during the postseason. He ranks in the bottom tier of most statistical categories and is the only quarterback not to generate a touchdown while playing in two games.

Stat Total Rank (of 14) Completion % 61.4 10th Yards per game 151.5 13th Total TDs 0 T-Last Interceptions 2 T-2nd QBR 40 7th Passer rating 63 13th

The only advantage that Garoppolo has over the lower-tier players is that his team has won both of their games. But as Kimes pointed out, Garoppolo nearly threw two more interceptions in the 49ers’ 13-10 win over the Packers, and those could have cost his team the game.

“He was trying to give away the game in the second half,” Kimes said of Garoppolo.

So, it would seem that Garcia’s shot at Kimes is a complete overreaction.

Unfortunately, these types of angry remarks are nothing new for Kimes. She has been the subject of several rants because of her Garoppolo comments, including a particularly misogynistic one from Jason Brown, the former coach at Independence Community College, which was featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U.”

Kimes, to her credit, took it all in stride and laughed it off with a joke.

But certainly, she’s right. Garoppolo will need to play better at some point in the 49ers want to win the Super Bowl.