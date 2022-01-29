Football world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news

After 22 historic NFL seasons, Tom Brady is reportedly retiring.

The 44-year-old Brady would finish his career with seven Super Bowl championships, three MVPs and five Super Bowl MVPs. He won six of those rings over 20 years with the Patriots, and added his seventh last year with the Buccaneers.

Brady’s former teammates, coaches and opponents he’s victimized throughout his legendary career reacted to the news.

Patrick Mahomes, who is perhaps taking over Brady’s mantle as the face of the NFL, tweeted a GOAT emoji, dubbing him the greatest ever. Brady eliminated Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship game en route to his sixth, and final, Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with Brady in New England, thanked his former quarterback.

Current Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans thanked his ‘big bro’ Brady for everything along with a GOAT emoji in a tweet. Fellow Tampa Bay WR Tyler Johnson called Brady “T.B.E.” for the best ever in a tweet, congratulated him and said he was “grateful” to get to play with him.

Adrian Peterson, who rushed for the fifth-most career yards in NFL history, said it was an ‘absolute honor’ to share the field with Brady.

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant echoed Mahomes’ sentiment, calling Brady the greatest of all time.

Damien Woody, who is currently an ESPN analyst after a 12-year career as an offensive lineman, marveled at the way in which Brady left the game. The ex-Jet played four season and won two Super Bowls with Brady in New England.