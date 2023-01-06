Football players’ love of the game vs. the Damar Hamlin risks

The game has been uncommonly cruel to David Adams. Fresh off being named Pennsylvania’s high school Defensive Player of the Year, he arrived at Notre Dame with visions of national championships and a future in the NFL.

Those visions ended uncommonly early. Dealing with a range of maladies from concussions to torn labrums to knee surgeries, he never entered a game. After his freshman season, in 2018, he was medically disqualified.

Four years later, the college grad now working a desk job in Pittsburgh is awaiting a core surgery, one more reminder of the toll the game of football took on him. His good friend and former Central Catholic High School teammate, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, nearly died on the field Monday, when, after a seemingly innocuous hit, his heart stopped.

Adams has every reason to begrudge the game that has taken so much from him and nearly stole something (or someone) irreplaceable.

And yet.

“It’s definitely been cruel on my body, and it’s taken a mental toll on me, but the game of football has been such a blessing in my life,” Adams said over the phone this week. “I wouldn’t change anything. It’s opened so many doors for me and so many opportunities. I love the game wholeheartedly.”

David Adams played high school football with Damar Hamlin (right), who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered Monday on an NFL field. Courtesy of David Adams

Talk with football players (or former football players) long enough, and you begin to wonder about their familiarity with Stockholm syndrome. The game bonds them in ways that can be difficult to understand from the outside. Sure, it pays good money at the highest levels, but so few reach the top and so many more cannot escape the effects of football long after the playing has stopped.

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson knows the risks and knows the pain. He has torn two ACLs, one in each knee, first at Auburn and then with the Bengals. He missed all of last season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg. As he talked in the locker room Thursday, he carefully cut tape from his wrists, a warrior removing his armor.

He watched Hamlin collapse and go into cardiac arrest on a Cincinnati field he used to call home. He saw medical professionals resuscitate Hamlin before he was rushed to the hospital. He was thrilled to hear Hamlin was awake and responsive, but Lawson acknowledged the terror provided another reminder about the dangers professional football players face every Sunday.

Has he ever had a second thought about playing the sport?

“No,” Lawson said without a second’s delay.

Carl Lawson, well acquainted with major injury, recovers a fumble for the Jets earlier this season. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

His father, Carl Lawson Sr., played fullback at Georgia Tech, but the son was never pushed into the game. Lawson Jr. started playing when he was 8, and immediately knew he felt like himself on the field.

“I love everything about it,” said Lawson, who has seven sacks this season. “I love challenging myself. I love possibly seeing what the best version of myself is.”

The comparisons between the NFL and Big Tobacco are inevitable and often undeniable. The game is an addiction for fans who witness the brutality and cannot look away. Monday’s brief Bengals-Bills horror show reportedly was the most-watched “Monday Night Football” telecast in ESPN history, averaging 23.8 million viewers. CTE is a disease now known in your average American household — the same households that cannot seem to change the channel.

But no one (outside of advertising execs and maybe Don Draper) has argued smoking cigarettes makes you a better person.

Second-year Jets cornerback Michael Carter II said the sport has shaped his character.

“The discipline, putting others before myself,” said the 23-year-old from Georgia. “Learning how to lead and watching other people lead. … Football’s changed my life in more ways than one, and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II, left, says: “Football’s changed my life in more ways than one, and I’m forever grateful for that.” Getty Images

He would not be in a Florham Park locker room with people from all over the country (and beyond), making a nice living away from the field, without it. Without it, his life would be completely different — as would his social life.

“This is a game like no other when it comes to just bringing people together from all different walks of life,” said Carter, who said he knows the risks and accepts them. “You get to learn different people’s life stories. You grow really close. … Some of my best friends in life are from football.”

Since everyone saw Hamlin lying motionless on the ground, many football players have said the incident is a reminder of the game’s inherent violence. But few have called it an eye-opener. They knew the potential hazards of playing a game in which hulking bodies clash into one another. Few know better than Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets defensive coordinator had flashbacks while watching Hamlin be given CPR. Ulbrich was a sixth-year linebacker with the 49ers in 2005 when he retreated to a victorious locker room after a preseason win in Denver.

Thomas Herrion, a 23-year-old guard, collapsed. The positive energy vanished.

“He died in front of us in the locker room,” Ulbrich said of Herrion, who was found to have a heart condition.

Flowers are left outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Damar Hamlin was awake and communicating Thursday after his horrifying collapse on the field three days prior. AP

After he witnessed what no one should witness, Ulbrich played five more seasons in this bloodsport before coaching for 13 years and counting.

“It’s a reason that the connections and the relationships of football players I think is so deep,” Ulbrich said. “Because there is a level of risk when they play this game, that it brings guys together on a deeper level.”

The new Bronx brain trust

The Mets, getting closer to a deal with Carlos Correa, are trying to build a super-team. Are the Yankees trying to build a super front office?

In terms of experience and resumes, no executive office in baseball can match the one in The Bronx.

The Yankees, who added Brian Sabean — owner of three World Series rings won with the Giants — on Tuesday as executive adviser to the general manager, brought in Omar Minaya on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations.

Brian Sabean, 66, joins a very interesting Yankees front office after hoisting the World Series trophy three times as Giants GM. Getty Images

Minaya brings nearly four decades of front-office experience, a large chunk spent in New York with the Mets, where he was the general manager from 2004-10. Minaya has a strong scouting reputation, particularly with Latin players, which may help infuse some old-school acumen into the Yankees’ new-school operation.

The 66-year-old Sabean, too, is very much from the days when scouts trusted their eyes before glancing at any statistical measurement. (Which is part of the reason he did not appear to be highly valued with Farhan Zaidi’s Giants.)

The Yankees, who have used their analytics-heavy player-development system to create a pipeline of pitchers who throw gas and nasty breaking pitches, could be trying to balance the scales. When teams decide whether to hire scouts or those analytically savvy nerds, the answer should always be: both.

A Jets QB wrinkle? Can’t be!

The Jets’ season is essentially over. Their quarterback drama somehow is not.

As Thursday became Friday, there was still uncertainty about who would be the Jets’ starting QB in their season finale in Miami on Sunday.

Mike White’s Week 17 dud may turn out to be his final turn as the Jets quarterback. Getty Images

The presumption was Mike White — whom coach Robert Saleh had said Monday should be “ready to go” — would get the nod after playing (poorly) last week with injured ribs. White was expected to talk with the media Thursday, but never did.

The Jets released their injury report late Thursday afternoon, which showed White — a full participant in Wednesday’s practice — had been downgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Maybe White has suffered a setback and will not play. Maybe the Jets decided they had seen enough of White to know he is not the future. Maybe, in a meaningless game, they want to give Zach Wilson as many snaps as possible (though Robert Saleh just spoke Wednesday about wanting Wilson to “get away from this game, just reset” after the season). Maybe … Joe Flacco?

With a few days before the Jets’ Week 18 game, we do not know the identity of their starting quarterback, which seems fitting. The years pass, but uncertainty about the Jets’ passer never changes.