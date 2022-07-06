Following the money on USC, UCLA jump

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand give their insights on what is happening behind the scenes as the billions of dollars in TV money has changed the landscape of college football with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten. They explain how the Big Ten and SEC expansions are big successes for leaders of Fox Sports (Eric Shanks) and ESPN (Jimmy Pitaro), while also delving into who else may be involved, including Amazon and Apple.

In the rest of the pod, Marchand and Ourand wonder why MLB didn’t have other Yankees and others playing on July 4, have an update on where the MLS negotiations stand with ESPN and Fox, as well as the end of NBC’s Olympic Channel. They also revisit some of last week’s guest host, David Levy’s opinions. Plus, a tribute to Hank Goldberg.