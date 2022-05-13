Floyd Mayweather boxing match in Dubai called off

Floyd Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against former sparring partner Don Moore in Dubai has been called off.

That’s according to a report from TMZ, which cites sources as saying the exhibition has been canceled or postponed following Friday’s death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa, who suffered a stroke in 2014 and whose leadership since then has been “largely ceremonial,” according to CNN, was 73. His brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, has been recognized as the “de facto” leader of the nation’s day-to-day operations.

The fighter paid tribute to the late Sheikh on Instagram.

“Sending my condolences to the entire UAE 🇦🇪 RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed,” Mayweather wrote in the caption of a photo of the leader.

Because of the leader’s death, the nation is suspending public and private sector work for three days.

The TMZ report says that it is possible Mayweather’s exhibition fight is rescheduled for next week.

Mayweather, 45, is an undefeated at 50-0 in his professional boxing career.