Florida’s Billy Napier addresses Jalen Kitna’s child porn arrest

Florida head football coach Billy Napier has addressed quarterback Jalen Kitna’s child pornography arrest.

In his first public comments since the quarterback was removed from the team over the allegations earlier this month, Napier called it a “sad, tragic event for all the people involved.”

“I think really trying to help all the people involved,” Napier said. “Obviously Jalen is going to have to move forward. But it’s a challenge, and it’s one that I appreciate our leadership.

“Certainly, we’ve done everything we can do to help our players and staff. But as you said here, there’s some things that come with that. We’re turning the page and moving forward.”

Police were alerted in late November, that Kitna, 19, had shared images on a Discord server of an adult man engaging in a sex act with an underage girl. Cops then found more images when they searched his residence, and placed him under arrest.

Florida head football coach Billy Napier Getty Images

Jalen Kitna after he was arrested Wednesday. Alachua County Jail via AP

Kitna was released on bond and faces two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. His father, former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, testified in court on his behalf.

Napier’s Gators will likely have to look for a new quarterback or two in the offseason, with Kitna off the team and starter Anthony Richardson declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Richardson will be out of the team’s bowl game as he prepares for the draft. Ohio State transfer Jack Miller will start his first-ever college game in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State.