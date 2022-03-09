Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, prediction: Go with the Seminoles

It is great to be back. It is amazing what we have come back to find.

I do not know what is harder to believe: 1) This will be the first time in three years that the best postseason in sports will be played in front of packed crowds, or that, 2) New York now has eight mobile sportsbooks available to take your action on the hundreds of games ahead.

Both took far too long to arrive.

ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Syracuse

How to watch

Gametime: Noon EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton Getty Images

Florida State (+1) over Syracuse

It might feel risky to bet against Jim Boeheim in March, but Leonard Hamilton has had much more postseason success in recent years. It might feel dangerous to back the team playing a de facto road game, but the Orange didn’t find Brooklyn to offer much help during its first-round loss at Barclays Center in 2017.

While the Seminoles enter with three straight wins, Syracuse arrives with four straight losses, most recently blowing an 18-point lead at home to Miami. It makes sense that Boeheim, 77, said he’ll return next season. He’s going to need to avenge his first-ever losing season.