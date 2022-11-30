Florida QB Jalen Kitna arrested on child pornography charges

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to multiple reports.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was booked into Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, per sheriff’s records. CBS 4 in Gainesville reports that a police spokesperson said Kitna was booked on charges related to child pornography.

Kitna is facing three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child exploitation material, according to TMZ. He has been suspended from the football team.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the school said in a statement to multiple outlets. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

According to CBS 4, the Gainesville Police Department said that they were tipped by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Discord user had shared a photo of child sexual abuse. Further investigation revealed it was Kitna’s Discord account that shared the photo. A second photo was also discovered.

Kitna allegedly told police he did share the photos but thought it was “legal” because he found them online. A subsequent search of his devices found three more child sex abuse images.

Kitna is a redshirt freshman who appeared in four games for the Gators this season. In 2022, he completed 10 of his 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He was a three-star recruit out of Burleson, Texas, in the class of 2021, according to 247’s rankings.

He was considered a candidate to start for Florida in their bowl game if starting quarterback Anthony Richardson sits out.

Jon Kitna played for the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys during his 14-year NFL career.