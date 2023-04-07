Fliff Promo Code NYPOST Earns 100% Purchase Match

Commercial content, 21+



Fliff Sportsbook is currently offering a 100% purchase match to all new signups consisting of $100 in Fliff Cash and up to 600,000 in Fliff Coins that can be used to wager on betting markets such as point spreads, totals, moneyline odds, parlays, and individual prop bets.

Claim yours today using the Fliff promo code NYPOST.

Fliff Promo Code



Get 600,000 Fliff Coins + $100 Fliff Cash with code NYPOST New Players 18+. Available in AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV. There are restrictions in AL, GA, ID, MN, MS, NV, SC, WA. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

More on Fliff Social Sportsbook

How to register and claim the new user bonus at Fliff



New customers can sign up with Fliff and claim this exclusive welcome offer in three simple steps:

Fill out the registration form using your Apple ID, Google account, or Twitter account. New users also have the option to sign up with an email address. The next step in the registration process at Fliff Sportsbook is to create a username and password. The Fliff Sportsbook identity verification process is automated and performed by the company’s partners at Persona. The final step of the process is entering a referral/promo code in the designated field. Be sure to enter the Fliff promo code NYPOST to ensure you receive your 100% purchase match consisting of $100 in Fliff Cash and 600,000 in Fliff Coins.

Fliff welcome offer breakdown

The Fliff Sportsbook signup offer is up for grabs to any new customers who register with the brand for the first time ever. Once they’ve completed an initial purchase of Fliff Coins in any amount up to 600,000, they will instantly receive a generous 100% purchase match issued in the form of Fliff Coins PLUS an additional $100 in Fliff Cash, completely on the house!

Fliff Cash versus Fliff Coins

Fliff Sportsbook players essentially use Fliff Cash as an entry into the site’s promotional sweepstakes, where they can then place bets on various sporting events. Any additional Fliff Cash earned from playing games can be reinvested into another bet or redeemed for prizes as long as the minimum redemption level is met.

Fliff Coins, on the other hand, are strictly used to play for fun. These coins provide the opportunity to win more Fliff Coins, earn more XP and move up on the site’s leaderboard. Fliff Coins are also associated with earning badges and building up a reputation in the Fliff social sports betting community.

Fliff Coins can be collected for free after every two hours of wagering on games and events. These coins can also be purchased directly onto your Fliff Sportsbook account. However, the Fliff Coins cannot be transferred outside of the Fliff Sportsbook platform. Unlike Fliff Cash, Fliff Coins cannot be redeemed for prizes.

How to purchase Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash

Fliff Sportsbook’s purchase options are quick, convenient, and easily accessible for those interested in acquiring Fliff Coins. Fliff Cash is unfortunately not available for purchase, meaning players will have to earn it promotionally by purchasing Fliff Coins or obtaining it via one of the site’s various contests.

New and existing customers looking to take part in Fliff Sportsbook’s promotional purchase match can buy Fliff Coins anytime they wish by using one of the site’s two available purchasing options:

Online Bank Transfer

Credit/Debit Card

How to withdraw funds from Fliff

Fliff Sportsbook customers will have the option to exchange their Fliff Cash for real money. In order to do so, they’ll need to have a balance of at least $50 or more in Fliff Cash available and roll it over at least 1x before it is cleared for withdrawal. Furthermore, they’ll need to be properly verified by the site before any transactions can be completed.

Players will be required to submit a photo of a valid ID along with a selfie photo with the ID pictured. For further identification, some users may also be asked to provide their Social Security Number. Once the player’s identity is successfully confirmed, they can choose between two withdrawal options:

Online Banker Transfer

Skrill

Fliff customer service

Fliff Sportsbook offers an incredible in-house customer support center responsible for all the facets of online social sports wagering. Any questions, comments, or concerns from users can be submitted via email or online at the company’s website:

Fliff Social Sport Betting versus Traditional Online Wagering





via Fliff

Fliff online social sports betting serves as a play-for-fun digital sportsbook. Customers can claim Fliff Coins every two hours while they wager on sports games and events. They can also climb the leaderboards and earn badges when they win. Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash are effectively used to bet on all sports in Fliff’s social sports wagering atmosphere.

The Fliff Sweepstakes is a promotional bonus that gives customers the chance to win prizes from famous household brands. The brands include popular restaurants, retail shops, and sporting goods stores.

A traditional online sportsbook, on the other hand, offers real-money wagering on sports. These online sports betting sites offer cash deposits and withdrawals through a bank account, PayPal account, or just about any other standard payment method. Customers can win or lose real money with every wager placed on various sporting events. Additionally, traditional real-money sportsbooks use deposit bonuses and other bonus funding as a way to promote themselves and their platforms.

Fliff Safety and Legitimacy

Fliff is both legitimate and safe to use in the United States. The online social sportsbook is regulated and licensed in 40+ states and the District of Columbia. Fliff’s online platform is safe and secure for all users, so there is absolutely nothing to worry about in terms of keeping your personal information protected. On top of the site’s strong security, players will never have to worry about being paid out. As long as your account meets Fliff’s qualifications to extract funds, you will always receive your payout in a timely manner without failure.

Fliff Sports Markets and Bet Types Offered

Fliff Sportsbook has a ton of sports leagues covered and offers wagering markets such as point spreads, totals, moneylines, future odds, and prop bets. Just like a traditional real-money sportsbook, Fliff offers wagering options on popular leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, among others.

Available Sports and Leagues at Fliff

At Fliff social sportsbook, customers will have the same variety to choose from as they would at one of the bigger, traditional sports betting providers. As briefly mentioned above, some of the sports and leagues on offer include:

Fliff Betting Options

Similarly, Fliff users will find a fairly deep selection of different ways to wager on each of the leagues and sports listed above. Betting options at Fliff include, but are not limited to:

Totals (Over/Under)

Moneylines

Parlays

Futures

Prop Bets

In-Game Wagers (Live Betting)

Fliff Active States

Fliff Sportsbook is currently active in 49 states across the US and the District of Columbia. Fliff Sweepstakes that earn cash prizes are legal in 42 states and DC.

The active Fliff states in the US market have numerous sports leagues and multiple betting markets to choose from. Fliff customers can participate in Fliff Sweepstakes according to the rules and regulations tied to their state. Winning any cash or prizes in games and events is contingent on the terms and conditions spelled out in Fliff Sportsbook’s Sweepstakes rules.

States With Limited Access to Fliff

States in the US that have restrictions on Fliff Sportsbook’s sweepstakes are Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, and South Carolina. Washington is the lone state that does not have legal access to Fliff and its platform at all.

While new customers have access to an incredible welcome offer at Fliff Sportsbook consisting of a 100% match of Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash, the brand also provides existing users with various promos and other incentives. Existing customers can receive loyalty rewards and earn badges for every wager placed. They can also climb up the Fliff leaderboards for additional prizes.

Perhaps the best promotion available to all active Fliff users is the site’s ‘Invite Friends’ offering. Once an active user refers a new player to Fliff, they will receive 20 XP for every $1 spent on Fliff Coins by that friend. Each friend is capped at 10,000 XP in total earnings, however the number of friends that a user can refer is unlimited.

Fliff Customer Loyalty Program

Fliff XP serves as the brand’s customer loyalty currency, as players can rack up Fliff XP with every wager placed using Fliff Coins or Fliff Cash. The more wagers that are placed, the more Fliff XP that can be obtained.

Players can also earn Fliff XP by completing daily challenges found within the Fliff mobile app. These challenges include placing a parlay wager or betting on a specific game. To keep things fun and engaging for active users, these challenges change each and every day.

Fliff XP can be directly exchanged for Fliff Cash as long as specific milestones are met. For example, every 10,000 Fliff XP acquired can be turned in for $10 in Fliff Cash. The same rules apply here when using Fliff Cash obtained through XP: the Fliff Cash must be rolled over at least 1x before it can be extracted.

Fliff Mobile App Review





Fliff Mobile App

Fliff is only available to play on its mobile app, as the brand has yet to release a desktop client for its social sportsbook. The mobile betting app is available for download on iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android (Smartphones and tablets) devices.

How to Download the Fliff App

The Fliff mobile betting app is convenient to use either at home or on the go, with both iOS and Android versions available. Customers can download the Fliff mobile app via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) with just a few quick taps. The app is completely free to download regardless of which device you prefer.

Fliff Mobile App iOS Reviews

The Fliff Sportsbook mobile app for iOS has received a 4.8/5.0 star rating on the App Store thus far. The mobile app mostly scored 4-5 star ratings that generally drew positive comments, however, some unsatisfied customers left negative reviews with ratings falling as low as 1-2 stars.

A sample of a positive comment was “surprised but totally legit.” One example of a negative comment was “worst betting app I have used.” Considering every patron’s experience is usually different, it pays to check out all of the app reviews available online.

Fliff Mobile App Android Reviews

The Fliff mobile app for Android users received a 4.7/5.0 star rating on Google Play. Similar to the feedback received on the iOS front, Android players had varying opinions on the app. While some applauded the app for being legitimate and safe, others felt the app had slow loading times that took away from the overall experience.

Fliff Strengths & Weaknesses

We noted quite a few pros and cons when it comes to using Fliff Sportsbook, from its quality mobile app to its lack of a desktop platform. All things considered, the strengths of Fliff’s platform likely outweigh its weaknesses:

Strengths

The platform is safe, secure, and 100% legitimate

Mobile betting app works as well as a traditional online sportsbook

Fliff sweepstakes model gives customers in states without legal wagering the chance to win prizes by betting on sports

Weaknesses

Restricted in various states

No desktop client available

Cannot extract funds until Fliff Cash has been rolled over 1x

Fliff FAQs

Below is an assortment of frequently asked questions regarding Fliff Sportsbook, its brand, and how its style of wagering works. For those that have additional questions that aren’t addressed here, feel free to check out the extensive FAQ menu available on Fliff’s website.

What is Fliff sports betting?

Fliff Sportsbook is a social betting site that players can use to wager on sports. Fliff Coins are used as the site’s main currency when playing for free, while Fliff Cash serves as a promotional bonus that can be exchanged for prizes after successfully wagering on various sporting events.

Is Fliff legitimate?

Yes, Fliff Sportsbook is 100% legitimate. The brand is licensed and legal in 40+ states and Washington DC. Fliff is a play-for-fun sports gaming site that serves as a form of entertainment.

Is there an age requirement for Fliff?

Yes. All users at Fliff must be 18 years or older in order to successfully sign up.

What is the best Fliff welcome bonus?

Fliff Sportsbook is currently offering a 100% purchase match of up to 600,000 Fliff Coins and $100 in Fliff Cash after each new user makes their first Fliff Coin purchase. New players can claim this welcome bonus by registering with the promo code NYPOST.

Which US states can place bets with Fliff?

Players located in 49 of the 50 states plus Washington DC can place bets with Fliff Social Sportsbook. While a handful of states have restrictions on cashing out, only one state (Washington) is completely blocked from accessing Fliff altogether.

Can you make real money on Fliff?

Yes, you can. Every $50+ of Fliff Cash accumulated can be evenly exchanged for real money. Once verified, players can extract funds using Skrill or an online bank transfer.

How can I turn Fliff Coins into cash?

Fliff Coins are strictly used to play for fun, meaning players won’t be able to exchange them for cash.

How can I withdraw funds from Fliff?

Fliff Sportsbook allows its users to extract funds using two methods: online banking or Skrill. This process will require photo proof of a valid ID in order to be approved. In some cases, players may also be asked to provide their Social Security Number.

What is the Fliff customer service number?

Fliff does not currently have a phone number available for its customer service department. Instead, players can fill out an online contact form. The contact form requires the first and last name of the customer, the customer’s username, phone number, and email address. Players can also directly email any questions or concerns to [email protected]

Does Fliff have an online casino?

No. At this time, there is no Fliff online casino product available.