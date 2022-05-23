Flames and Oilers fight erupts after Mike Smith hit in Game 3

Players from both the Flames and Oilers dog-piled on the ice during a third-period brawl in Game 3 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday night.

Flames forward Milan Lucic charged Oilers goalie Mike Smith, who was handling the puck behind the net, with his back turned away at the time.

Lucic’s hard hit smashed Smith against the boards, causing him to lose his helmet. Players from both teams quickly skated over to intervene while punches flew behind the net. The Oilers were up 4-0 at the time in the Battle of Alberta, thanks to Evander Kane’s hat trick.

Lucic’s penalty included a five-minute major for charging and a 10-minute game misconduct. Edmonton’s Zack Kassian, Tyson Barie, and Brett Kulak got two minutes apiece for roughing — the same penalty Flames players Nikita Zadorov, Trevor Lewis, and Brett Ritchie received.

Milan Lucic smashes Mike Smith into the boards during the Flames-Oilers playoff game. Getty Images

“I don’t think my head hit anything,” Smith said after the game. “My helmet came off, but I didn’t get hit in the head. I didn’t really know what happened. I was playing the puck, and the next thing I know, I’m getting buried into the end boards.”

Smith was forced to leave the game due to the NHL’s concussion protocol and was replaced by backup Mikko Koskinen, who didn’t face a shot in his 4:19 in the net.

Smith returned to a standing ovation before he gave up a goal to Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington. But it wasn’t enough to beat the Oilers, who topped the Flames 4-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said he believed Lucic tried to slow down while approaching Smith before the collision.

Oilers and Flames scuffle in Game 3 USA TODAY Sports

“They called [it a penalty for] charging, correct? Can you imagine if Looch did charge?” Sutter said. “What would have happened there? He actually tried to slow it down a little bit, I think. But it is what it is, it’s the score [being 4-0] and who it was and that’s what they called.”

The Oilers host the Flames for Game 4 on Tuesday.