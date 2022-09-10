Five under-the-radar Giants players to watch in Week 1

The spotlight Sunday will be on the usual suspects for the Giants. Daniel Jones, still trying to prove he can be the franchise quarterback. Saquon Barkley, coming off a disappointing 2021. Brian Daboll, in his first game as an NFL head coach.

But they will not be the only ones under scrutiny when the Giants open their season at the Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

As a byproduct of the team’s injuries, training camp cuts and sheer lack of depth at certain positions, opportunities are in abundance across the roster, particularly early in the season. That means there’s a lot to look for beyond the top-line names.

The Post breaks down five players to pay attention to against the Titans:

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

It’s no secret that the Giants’ receiving corps is … lacking. Sterling Shepard will be back on Sunday, but Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both drastically underproduced last season. Therefore, it looks as though the opportunity is there for the rookie Robinson, should he establish himself, to move up the depth chart. The Giants spent a second-round pick on Robinson in April, so it figures that the new regime — one that wasn’t responsible for bringing in Golladay or Toney — will give him every chance to shine.

Wan’Dale Robinson and Austin Calitro Robert Sabo; AP

Robinson, a Kentucky product, said he has built up a strong chemistry with Jones during camp.

“Actually, I’ve gotten more time with Daniel than I did with [Kentucky quarterback] Will [Levis],” Robinson told The Post. “We can really go up to each other whenever there’s anything and ask each other a question with how we feel about something, so that’s really been great.”

CB Aaron Robinson

The Titans figure to be a navigable matchup in the passing game — they were 24th in passing yardage last season, with most of their offense coming via Derrick Henry and the run. And Tennessee has since lost A.J. Brown, its top receiver in 2021. All that adds up to a good chance for Robinson to prove he deserves the starting job opposite Adoree’ Jackson.

LB Austin Calitro

Calitro, ultimately, is the person who will end up being judged in Blake Martinez’s spot after the former captain was cut at the end of training camp. This is the first time in Calitro’s five seasons in which he’ll have the chance to start every game (he did so sporadically for Seattle in 2018 and Jacksonville in 2019), and it comes in the middle of a Giants defense dotted with questions.

LG Ben Bredeson/Josh Ezeudu

We still don’t know for sure who will start at left guard when the Giants take the field on Sunday, as Daboll declined to answer that question before practice Friday. Whomever ends up starting in place of Shane Lemieux (foot injury), though, will be walking under a heat lamp. The Giants have suffered injuries throughout their line all summer, and as a result they have lost a chance to build up chemistry as a unit during camp. Largely as a result of that, this will not be an easy assignment.