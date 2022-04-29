Five Mets pitchers combine for no-hitter in win over Phillies

The rotation spot due up for the Mets on Friday night was the one that would have belonged to Jacob deGrom had the ace been healthy to start the year.

Instead, it went again to Tylor Megill, the unassuming right-hander who stepped into deGrom’s slot on Opening Day and ran with the opportunity.

On Friday, that included a run-in with history, with a little help from his friends in the bullpen.

Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz combined for a no-hitter, blanking the Phillies for a 3-0 win in front of 32,416 on a brisk, windy night at Citi Field.

Together, the Mets’ five pitchers walked six batters and struck out 12, securing just the second no-hitter in franchise history — 10 years after Johan Santana threw his by himself — and the 17th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

Diaz finished it off against the heart of the Phillies’ order in the ninth. He struck out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and then J.T. Realmuto, each on sliders, to the roar of the crowd as the Mets raced onto the field to celebrate.

Tylor Megill struck out five in five innings for the Mets in a combined no-hitter over the Phillies. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Manager Buck Showalter brought on his best defense for the top of the ninth, bringing Travis Jankowski into the game in left field and Dominic Smith at first base. The lineup changes caused a brief delay before Diaz could finally get to work, but it didn’t get in the way of history.

Megill was responsible for the first five innings but needed 88 pitches to do so, leading Showalter to replace him with Smith to start the sixth.

Smith kept the no-hit bid alive in the sixth inning, walking Harper but striking out three batters. The right-hander then struck out Realmuto to begin the seventh before handing the reins over to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez walked Kyle Schwarber — the slugger’s third walk in as many at-bats — but quickly erased him by getting Alec Bohm to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Seth Lugo pitches Friday against the Phillies. Robert Sabo

In the top of the eighth, Rodriguez retired the first batter he faced before walking pinch-hitter Johan Camargo.

Lugo came on next and fell behind both batters he faced, but induced two weak pop-ups to send the no-hit bid to the ninth.

The Phillies made Megill work through some long at-bats early, but he did not allow a hit through the first four innings. He had to throw 43 pitches to get through the second inning, including a walk to Schwarber, but helped himself with a nine-pitch third that was capped off by a diving catch from Brandon Nimmo in center field.

Megill cruised through the fourth before walking Schwarber and Didi Gregorius in the fifth, driving his pitch count up even more. But he struck out Odubel Herrera with his 88th pitch of the night to end the inning and strand both runners.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nola was trading zeroes with Megill and stifling the Mets until the bottom of the fifth. Eduardo Escobar led off with a single, the Mets’ first hit since the first inning, before Mark Canha roped a one-out double down the third-base line.

Jeff McNeil came up next and shot a single to the gap to score both runs and hand the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Pete Alonso padded the Mets’ lead in the sixth inning, crushing a solo shot off Nola to make it 3-0.