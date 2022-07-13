Five longshot bets full of value

Whether you’re talking from a betting standpoint or just from a pure golf perspective, there’s really nothing quite like the Open Championship (aka the British Open). Watching (and betting on) the game’s best players as they try to solve iconic links-style golf courses in wet and windy conditions is always a beautiful sight and it’ll be even more majestic this week as we celebrate the 150th installment of the Open at the home of golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The field for the Open is also fitting for the occasion. Northern Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at +1000, but he’s got a ton of company at the top. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry are all listed at +2500 or shorter. Oh yeah, Tiger Woods is playing, too.

And while it’s certainly possible — and perhaps likely — that one of the big dogs runs away with the Claret Jug, it does feel like every door is open this week. The Old Course has seen its fair share of all-time-great winners such as Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros, but it’s also the same course that saw John Daly and Zach Johnson win.

With that in mind, here are five longshots that are worth adding to your betslip for the 2022 British Open:



Sungjae Im (+6600, FanDuel)

Perhaps this is more of a mid-tier bet than a longshot, but it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to buy low on a player as talented as Sungjae Im at this price. While his back-to-back MC’s at the U.S. Open and Scottish Open may not inspire confidence, the 24-year-old South Korean was in great form before that finishing T8-T21-T15-T10 and that run was bookended by the Masters and the Memorial, two of the toughest tournaments on the calendar. Im’s skillset includes a deft touch around the greens, so even though he’s not got much professional experience playing links golf, he should be able to handle it just fine.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+11000, FanDuel)

A trendy sleeper pick this week, Christiaan Bezuidenhout ticks plenty of boxes you look for in a player in this range. Over the past two weeks, the South African has finished T2 at the John Deere and then backed that up with a T16 finish at the Scottish Open. And even though he’s sprinkled in a pair of MC’s along the way, Bezuidenhout has now racked up four finishes inside the top-16 in his last six starts. Although Bezuidenhout doesn’t have any strong history at the Open Championship, he’s one of the best putters in the world and that should pay off at the Old Course.

Keegan Bradley (+11000, FanDuel)

It’s fair to wonder where this price would be if Keegan Bradley didn’t miss the cut at the Scottish Open because he was playing some phenomenal golf before heading across the Atlantic. Since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, Bradley has racked up four top-10 finishes and six top-20 results in his last 10 stroke-play events, moving from 66th to 27th in the FedEx Cup Rankings along the way. Had Bradley not MC’d at the Scottish Open last week, we probably would see him closer to Im’s number. Buy the dip and hope Bradley can make some putts this week.

Robert MacIntyre (+12500, BetMGM)

At this point it’s fair to say that Robert MacIntyre is a regular around these parts. MacIntyre’s talent-level is high enough that he’ll always be worth a look at this kind of price, but it’s his (albeit brief) history in this event that makes him very interesting: MacIntyre is the only player in the field that has finished inside the top-10 in each of the last two Open Championships. A native of Oban, Scotland, MacIntyre should feel right at home at the Old Course this week.

Dylan Frittelli (+30000, BetMGM)

Another South African, Dylan Frittelli has seemingly found his sweet spot when it comes to links golf. Frittelli made his British Open debut with a T32 at Royal Portrush in 2019 and then followed that up with a T5 last year at Royal St. George’s. Frittelli’s T47 at the Scottish Open may not seem that encouraging, but at least he got four rounds of links golf under his belt after playing Stateside all year.