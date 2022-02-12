Fit with Nets, Kyrie Irving

Sign up here to get Inside the Nets delivered to your inbox each Saturday morning.

MIAMI — After a disappointing end to last season — and to his stay in Philadelphia — Ben Simmons will be better with a change of scenery. He’ll benefit from the presence of a big brother figure in Kyrie Irving and star shooters on the court.

So says a man who should know: Kevin Boyle, the coach who helped mold Irving and Simmons as high schoolers and who saw his former protégés brought together Thursday when the struggling Nets acquired Simmons in the James Harden megatrade.

“I’m excited for Ben,” Boyle told Post Sports+ on Friday. “It’s great for Ben to team up with Kyrie, two guys I had the honor and pleasure of coaching in high school and both eventually becoming No. 1 picks. It’s amazing that they’re playing together, and they really complement each other. The team is a great fit for him when you have tremendous shooting. … It opens up more opportunities for him to get to the basket easier, and it gets them out in transition better with Ben, who likes to push the ball. It gives them an elite defensive player at multiple positions.”