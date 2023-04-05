First whispers of other teams interested

Could the 49ers be a late entrant to the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes?

That’s the idea Craig Carton suggested Tuesday as the Jets and Packers remain at a standstill in negotiations for Green Bay’s longtime quarterback, with the “Carton Show” and WFAN personality floating the possibility of San Francisco making a play for Rodgers if a deal with New York falls through.

“The conversation has been multiple third-round picks in this draft, and a first-round draft pick in next year’s draft,” Carton said Tuesday in regard to potential compensation.





49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Getty Images

The 49ers, currently coached by Kyle Shanahan, own three third-round picks and zero first-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

San Francisco sent their 2023 first-rounder to the Dolphins two years ago as part of a package to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft in order to select quarterback Trey Lance third overall.

Although Lance was slated to start last year, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo then got the nod, but after he went down with a foot injury in Week 13, rookie Brock Purdy was the next man up and ultimately led San Francisco to an NFC Championship berth.





49ers quarterback Trey Lance looks to pass during a preseason game in August 2021. Getty Images





49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship game in January 2023. Getty Images

During January’s title game, however, Purdy — the 262nd pick in last year’s draft — exited early with an elbow injury and has since had surgery.

Carton said Rodgers, 39, could be a possible solution to San Francisco’s quarterback uncertainty.

“They have Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle, they’ve got Brock Purdy, who’s not going to be throwing the ball until August or September (the timeline calls for June), and they signed [former Jets and Panthers quarterback] Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now,” Carton said.

Rodgers was on the 49ers’ radar in April 2021, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting at the time how San Francisco reached out to Green Bay about trading for the four-time league MVP.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023. Getty Images

The Packers held on to Rodgers, who finished a disappointing 18th season in Green Bay earlier this year.

As chatter began to intensify about his future, not to mention a possible divorce with the Packers, the Jets emerged as a potential landing spot.

Rodgers revealed his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in March.

Although a deal between the Jets and Packers has yet to materialize, it’s been speculated a second-rounder from New York could potentially be part of the package for Rodgers.

Even as talks have dragged on and the sides jostle for leverage, there have been no rumors of another team jumping in.

Carton, not known as an NFL news-breaker, now brings the first whispers.

For now, the waiting games continues.