First run in halfpipe final sparks emotional reaction, is good enough for gold medal

Chloe Kim’s first run in the Olympic women’s halfpipe final Wednesday left her emotional — and ultimately made history.

She executed a huge method air and then nailed a frontside 1080, cab 900, switch backside 540 and cab 1080 to post a 94.00 score. After she landed the last trick to finish the run, she immediately fell to her knees, in awe of her performance.

Kim’s family was shown during the NBC broadcast cheering enthusiastically for her back home in Los Angeles.

After she came back up top to prepare for her second run, she hugged her coach Rick Bower and shared her reaction to the run.

“That was the best I’ve ever done it,” Kim said, hugging Bower. “I was overflowed with emotion.”

She attempted a 1260 on her remaining two runs but fell. Still, Kim she stayed on top of the leaderboard to repeat as a gold medalist (she won in 2018 at Pyeongchang) and make history as the first two-time winner in the event.

During the competition, Kim shared an Instagram story captioned, “ow, my butt!”

Kim was one of 12 competitors who advanced to the final after Tuesday’s qualifying round. Spain’s Queralt Castellet came in second to win silver, and Japan’s Sena Tomita won bronze.