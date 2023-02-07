First hint Kevin Durant isn’t happy after Nets’ Kyrie Irving trade

Kevin Durant wanted the Nets to trade him over the summer. It’s unclear what he wants now that Kyrie Irving had his own trade request granted on Sunday.

But Durant and the Nets are having “hard conversations” in the wake of the Irving trade, Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” the first hint that Durant may not be pleased with the Nets trading Irving to the Mavericks. Wojnarowski described the situation as “extremely fluid,” which leaves the door ajar for a potential Durant move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

On Twitter, Wojnarowski reported the Nets “thus far” have told other clubs they have no plans to deal Durant before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, though it seems those plans are not etched in stone.

Durant, 34, has three years left on the $198 million contract extension he signed in 2021.





Kevin Durant (c.) sits on the Nets’ bench during a game against the Clippers on Feb. 6, 2023. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Bleacher Report reported Sunday that the Suns were preparing themselves for a Durant pursuit if the Nets made him available. ESPN reported Tuesday the Nets haven’t shown a willingness to trade Durant to Phoenix, a move that intrigued Durant the offseason, or any other team.

Durant, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, was on the Nets’ bench for Monday night’s loss to the Clippers but did not stop to answer questions from reporters.

The 13-time All-Star rescinded his trade request in August after meeting with owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks. The Nets then fired head coach Steve Nash seven games into the season. Jacque Vaughn took over on Nov. 1, and the Nets are 30-16 since.





Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving (11) AP

“At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win,” Vaughn said before Monday’s game. “That’s always been our goal.”

Irving requested a trade on Friday after the impending free agent and the Nets could not make progress on a contract extension. He was traded to the Mavericks on Sunday.