Fire breaks out in seats at Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium

Smoke clouds from a fire billowed from the Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium on Thursday.

The Denver Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on Twitter and said the fire is now under control. The cause of the fire is unknown but there were no reported injuries. A fire department spokesperson told reporters the fire originated in the suite level and reached “over 1,000 square feet, easy.”

A fire blazed in the third level of the Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium on Thursday. Denver Fire Department

Denver firefighter surveys blaze at Broncos’ Mile High Stadium. Denver Fire Department

“A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire,” the stadium’s Twitter account said. “That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained.”

Twitter user Kate Braboy said she was on a tour of the stadium, when she noticed that a set of seats on the opposite side was on fire. The suite level was also impacted.

