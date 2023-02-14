Filip Chytil, K’Andre Miller save Rangers from NHL draft busts

Read the expert take on the Blueshirts Sign up for Larry Brooks’ Inside the Rangers, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

If you knew only that the Rangers selected Filip Chytil in the first round in 2017 and then K’Andre Miller in the first round the following season, you’d likely be throwing roses at Gord Clark, the director of player personnel who presided over those drafts conducted in Chicago and Dallas, respectively.

You’d have given the organization an A grade for its work.

But, as you do know only oh so well, the Blueshirts had a total of five first-round selections in those back-to-back drafts, an additional three gained through trades of Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona; Rick Nash to Boston; and Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to Tampa Bay.

And you know that in 2017, the Blueshirts selected Lias Andersson seventh overall before nabbing Chytil at No. 21. And in 2018, they selected Vitali Kravtsov ninth overall before grabbing Miller at No. 22 and then Nils Lundkvist at 28th overall.

Let me just say, when top-10 draft selections in consecutive years become sagas, that is not what you want. What is the grade now?





Lias Andersson tallied nine points in 66 games with the Rangers before the onetime top-10 draft pick was traded in 2020 for a second-round pick. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Did the Rangers hit a bases-loaded, one-hop double off the wall that scored two runs when a bases-clearing grand slam was there for the taking in this alternate reality in which the club could have selected either Martin Necas (12) or Nick Suzuki (13) at No. 7 in 2017 and either Oliver Wahlstrom (11) or Joel Farabee (14) at No. 9 in 2018.

Yes, the club also could have used the ninth-overall in 2018 to select Noah Dobson, who went to the Islanders three picks later. It probably was the correct decision. If the Rangers had taken the young righty defenseman out of the QMJHL, chances are that they would not have traded for the rights to another young righty defenseman by the name of Adam Fox in April 2019.

Unto themselves, Chytil and Miller validate their draft classes. Adding a second-/third-line center and a top-four defenseman who soon enough will appear on Norris Trophy ballots represents a reasonable bounty, maybe even a coup at 21 and 22. Miller himself appears the best 22nd overall selection since Max Pacioretty in 2007, if not Claude Giroux a year earlier.

(I know, you do not need to be reminded that in 2006, the Rangers had the 21st overall selection and used it to choose defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti, who would play all of five games for the Blueshirts.)





The Rangers could have used the No. 9 draft spot in 2018 on Noah Dobson instead of Vitali Kravtsov, but then they likely wouldn’t have Adam Fox on the roster now. NHLI via Getty Images

The problem is Chytil and Miller were not unto themselves. Or, actually, maybe that they are unto themselves on the Rangers roster. So 2017 and 2018 represent less of a coup and more of a missed opportunity. Half-full measured against half-empty.

Talk isn’t always cheap

It always seemed inevitable that head coach Gerard Gallant would reunite Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, maybe because at least once a week he would muse, “I can always go back to Kreids and Mika.”

And after Gallant talked on several occasions about how he envisioned his “perfect lineup” would feature not only the Kreider-Zibanejad combination but Vincent Trocheck centering Artemi Panarin, it was not much of a surprise when the coach returned to that look late in the second period of Saturday’s match in Carolina.

The timing, though, was a surprise, coming less than five periods after the Blueshirts had constructed the Panarin-Zibanejad-Vladimir Tarasenko unit following No. 91’s acquisition from the Blues on Thursday. But for Gallant, there is no time like the present.

The Rangers were not only trailing 2-1 when the coach flipped Kreider and Panarin at 16:37 of the second period, they hadn’t had a shot on goal since 4:25. But then Panarin scored off a feed from Trocheck at 17:49 on the club’s first shot in 13:24. And then he scored three more times in the third period.





Gerard Gallant appears as if he will lean on the pairing of Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, whose underlying numbers are positive. Getty Images

Here’s what the numbers show: Panarin has recorded 11 goals and six assists in 453:37 with Trocheck as his center, but has only one goal (and 10 assists) in 237:42 with Zibanejad and one goal (with four assists) in 88:01 with Filip Chytil in the middle while playing at five-on-five.

Maybe, as Trocheck told The Post following Saturday’s 6-2 victory, the perception that he and Panarin don’t mesh is not reality. Those four goals in 21:07 may skew the numbers a bit, but the pair have combined for a 58.06 percent attempts share, a 52.24 percent shot share and an xGF percentage of 53.31.

Tarasenko, whose only shot in his first two games as a Ranger went into the net 2:49 into his debut on Friday against Seattle, remained with Zibanejad following the switch while Jimmy Vesey completed the Panarin-Trocheck unit.

Gallant could experiment with the wingers and he could even dabble with different approaches along the way, but it seems clear the coach is coming back to Kreider-Zibanejad and Panarin-Trocheck whenever it gets serious.

Let’s get ready to rumble…





Jacob Trouba made his physical presence clearly known twice in the Rangers’ meeting with the Flames at MSG, where he sparked two separate fights. Getty Images

There aren’t many grudge games in the NHL these days, but I wonder whether there will be any carryover from the Feb. 6 Rangers-Flames throwback match at the Garden when the clubs hook up in Calgary this coming Saturday.

Remember, both Dillon Dube and Nazem Kadri were crushed in open ice by Jacob Trouba, who then won fights after being challenged following both legal blows. Sammy Blais, since traded, caught Milan Lucic with a huge open ice hit. And the Rangers won it in overtime, 5-4.

The Blueshirts are advised to keep their heads on swivels. You know Trouba will be ready.