Fighting commission passes rule for eye pokes in MMA

NIAGARA FALLS – Fighters with compromised vision are getting a break.

The Association of Boxing Commissions on Wednesday passed by vote of the 37 present ABC voting members a rule allowing fighters who have suffered an eye poke as much as five minutes to recover. The change would now have eye pokes be treated the same way as groin strikes when such a foul occurs in mixed martial arts.

The new language reads, as presented Monday by California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster: “A fighter who has received an eye poke as called by the referee is allowed up to five minutes to recover from the foul as long as the ringside doctor confirms the fighter may possibly continue in the contest once recovered.

“If the fighter states they can see and wish to continue, and confirmed by doctor, the referee shall as soon as practical restart the fight. If the fighter goes over the five-minute time allotment the fight cannot be restarted and the contest must come to an end with the outcome determined by the round and time in which the fight was stopped.”

Kennedy Nzechukwu inadvertently pokes the eye of Nicolae Negumereanu during a March 5, 2022 fight. Zuffa LLC

Eye gouging is illegal in MMA, as is “a fighter that moves their arm(s) toward their opponent with an open hand, fingers pointing at the opponent’s face/eyes.” However, the design of many MMA gloves often leads to incidental contact between the eyes and an opponent’s fingers. Eye pokes are not uncommon, regardless of intent, and the handling of them by officials are often skipped straight to evaluation by cageside physicians to decide whether a fight should be waived off.

If a fighter tells the doctor he or she cannot see, the fight is meant to be waived off. Under the new rule passed by ABC, fighters can have the chance for their vision to normalize and for the fight to continue if approved by the doctor.

The only other proposed rule for this year’s ABC conference, which in practice would have limited the colors of neoprene sleeves fighters can wear on their knees or ankles to a neutral black or a color matching that of the corner from which they are fighting (red or blue), also passed Wednesday’s vote. Extended debate among regulators and officials Monday focused less on the proposed change to colors and more on the merits of allowing the sleeves at all, from medical and tactical fairness perspectives. Revised language presented Wednesday by Foster was accepted, and the rule change passed with all “aye” votes.

The neoprene sleeves are not allowed to be grabbed by the fighter who wears them, an act allowed for one’s shorts and gloves.

Foster also presented Monday an “MMA scoring ladder,” an intended training document and graphical representation of the current MMA scoring criteria. This document makes no changes to the criteria itself. However, it specifically states that “nearly 95 percent of all rounds will be scored 10-9” and “less than five percent of all rounds will be scored 10-8.” A score of 10-10 is meant for “the occasional requirement to score incomplete rounds.” A 10-7 score is available, but there is no public knowledge of any MMA round in North America that has ever received more than one 10-7 score among the three judges.

Modifications to the language for assessing 10-8 rounds remain a work in progress intended to be presented at a later date, Foster said Monday.

In a preview of the 2023 annual ABC conference, Foster also presented proposed changes to the definition of a grounded fighter. The proposed language reads, “an opponent shall be deemed to be a ‘grounded fighter’ if at least one of the opponent’s hands is weight-bearing on the floor, including, but not limited to, the palm, finger tips, or fist; or if one or more of the opponent’s body parts, other than a non-weight bearing hand or sole of a foot, is touching the floor.”

Commission officials will have a year to mull the grounded fighter proposal before next year’s conference – date and location to be determined but, per open discussion Tuesday, targeted for Las Vegas. However, many officials with whom The Post spoke expressed pessimism such changes to the language would pass.