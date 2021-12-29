Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley reportedly flopped, collecting 65,000 pay-per-view buys on Showtime, according to DAZN.

The PPV for the rematch between Paul and Woodley was priced at $59.99, equaling a total $3.89 million, before streaming numbers.

DAZN reported that the Paul-Woodley card brought in lower numbers than the All Elite Wrestling’s “Full Gear” show in November, which took place at Target Center in Minneapolis.

After the figures were reported, UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal trolled Paul on Twitter, writing, “B—ch boy can’t afford the big boys.

“Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary.”

Paul, 24, called out Masvidal and UFC star Nate Diaz after he knocked out Woodley in a sixth-round stoppage on Dec. 18.

Masvidal reportedly said Paul offered him $5 million to fight, which Paul replied, “lololololololol,” in a tweet last week.

Jake Paul (l.) fighting former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (r.) on Dec. 18, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White recently shut down the possibility of making Masvidal or Diaz available for a fight with Paul.

“No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract),” White said on “The Fight with Teddy Atlas.” “You notice how he wants to fight f–king everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bulls–t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”