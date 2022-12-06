Fight in TCU-George Washington game leads to eight ejections

A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University.

Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces.

Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s teammates.

Cravens and Brown were among the eight players ejected following the incident, which also included TCU’s Lucy Ibeh and Roxane Makolo, as well as Nya Robertson, Nya Lok, Jayla Thornton and Caia Loving of George Washington, per Ray Cartwright of Frogs Today.

The Horned Frogs later pulled away with a 70-58 victory over George Washington, improving their record to 4-4. TCU’s head coach, Raegan Pebley, addressed the incident following the game.

A fight broke out Monday during the TCU-George Washington University women’s basketball game. Twitter/Daniel Frank

The melee resulted in multiple players being ejected. Twitter/Daniel Frank

“We never want to be a part of anything like that. It doesn’t matter to me one bit who started it, who said what, it doesn’t matter, we don’t ever want to be a part of anything like that,” Pebley said in her postgame press conference.

“I definitely know that we have — as do they — high-character kids that the moment got away from all of them. And I think whenever something like that happens right in front of a bench, as opposed to the other sideline or the middle of the floor, it’s super vulnerable.”

TCU will next face Missouri State on Friday.