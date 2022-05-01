Fight breaks out during Shakur Stevenson press conference

One of the biggest nights of Shakur Stevenson’s life took a concerning turn during his post-fight press conference.

After the undefeated Newark native defeated Oscar Valdez to unify the WBO, WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles, he got engaged to his girlfriend, rapper Young Lyric, getting down on one knee and proposing in the ring.

But as he spoke to reporters after the fight, a brawl broke out outside the press conference room at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and Stevenson dropped his titles and rushed out toward the fracas.

It’s unclear who was involved in the fight and what started it. Video shows Stevenson asking, “Where is my mother?” According to Yahoo Sports, security didn’t allow Stevenson’s mom into the press conference. Stevenson’s manager James Prince told Yahoo that Stevenson and his mom “were fine,” while an MGM Grand spokesman declined comment to the website until they had more information.

USA Today’s Lance Pugmire tweeted video of punches being thrown and wrote, “MGM people and a boxing publicist tried to tell us there was nothing to see here… ok.” Stevenson thought his mom was in trouble in the middle of a group of cops described to Pugmire as “agitators.”

Video by Fight Hub TV showed Stevenson gathering his camp into a side room as security tried to calm down the commotion.

One video of the post-fight brawl showed a man getting punched (r.) while on the ground. Twitter

Shakur Stevenson hugs Young Lyric after she agrees to marry him after his fight on April 30, 2022. AP

Stevenson beat Valdez by unanimous decision to improve to 18-0.