FIFA 22 Standard vs Ultimate edition? Explaining the biggest differences and how much they cost

Gamers, and those who dote on them, have a decision to make when the latest edition of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise is released every year: Which edition of the game to purchase?

EA Sports will release multiple editions of FIFA 22 at different price points to cater to different budgets and gamer needs. For many, the decision is obvious.

But if you’re still unsure which one to buy, Sporting News takes you through the options between FIFA 22’s Standard and Ultimate editions, including price, benefits and release date.

How much does FIFA 22 cost?

This year, the Standard Edition of FIFA 22 will cost $59.99 or $69.99 in the U.S., depending on the console.

The Ultimate Edition of the game is priced at $99.99. This is a special version of the game; it has additional content such as extra packs, kits, items and players for FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta. For that reason, it’s more expensive than the Standard Edition and available in both a physical copy and downloadable version.

Note that a third Champions Edition of the game was discontinued for FIFA 22.

Console Standard Ultimate PS5 $69.99 $99.99 PS4 $59.99 $99.99 Xbox One $59.99 $99.99 Xbox Series X/S $69.99 $99.99 PC $59.99 $79.99 Google Stadia $59.99 $99.99 Nintendo Switch $39.99 N/A

FIFA 22 can be purchased via the EA Sports website.

The difference in the price points has to do with the additional perks that come with Ultimate Edition. A more in-depth breakdown follows below.

Benefits Standard Ultimate Team of the Week 1 Player item ✔️ ✔️ Kylian Mbappe loan item ✔️ ✔️ FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick ✔️ ✔️ Career Mode Homegrown Talent ✔️ ✔️ Untradeable ‘Ones to Watch’ Player Item (Oct. 1) — ✔️ 4,600 FIFA Points — ✔️ Dual Entitlement: Free PlayStation 5 upgrade — ✔️ Four Days Early Access (on preorders) — ✔️

What do I get in FIFA 22’s Standard Edition?

The Standard Edition is FIFA 22’s base version, which can be purchased for use on both generations of PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) and Xbox (One or Series X/S). There is also a PC version.

The Standard Edition will be released Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. It includes:

FIFA 22 video game

TOTW 1 Player — a FUT card representing one of the in-form players from that week

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item — usage of the PSG star in a limited amount of FUT games

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick — usage of a star for a limited amount of FUT games

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — a talented player included in your career mode squad

Note that FIFA 22 does not support cross-platform play; however, if PS5 users have a copy of the PS4 version of FIFA 22, then gamers from both PlayStations can match online for games, with the same applying to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One users.

What do I get in FIFA 22’s Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition is FIFA 22’s most expensive version and has extra features compared to the Standard Edition while also being playable across the same platforms.

Ultimate edition was available for purchase on preorder, offering gamers up to a four-day head start on playing the game prior to the Oct. 1 release.

The preorder perks included:

FIFA 22 game for PS4 and PS5 (Dual Entitlement)

TOTW 1 Player — a FUT card representing one of the in-form players from that week

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item — usage of the PSG star in a limited amount of FUT games

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick — usage of a star for a limited amount of FUT games

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — a talented player included in your career mode squad

Four days early access to the game

4600 FIFA Points

FUT Ones to Watch item — a FUT card featuring a player at a new club for this season

FIFA 22 does not support cross-platform play, but purchasers of the Ultimate Edition will be able to match online with users on the same console — no matter what generation it is.

What about FIFA 22’s Legacy Edition?

There is one other edition, the Legacy Edition, but it’s only available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch console for $39.99.

Also releasing Oct. 1, it will have the same gameplay visuals as last year’s FIFA 21, but it will not have the same enhancements that the more powerful consoles feature this year.

Most of the same gameplay modes will be on display, however, including Ultimate Team and the Legacy Modes such as Career Mode and Kickoff.

FUT Live content for the NIntendo Switch version will also differ from the what’s produced on the other gaming platforms.