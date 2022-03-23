Fiancé, tennis world react to jaw-dropper

Ash Barty, the current world No. 1 tennis player, must be feeling the love after announcing her retirement Tuesday at the age of 25.

The three-time grand slam winner, who won the Australian Open in January, has received an outpouring of support from fans, in addition to fiancé Garry Kissick and former world No. 1 Simona Halep.

Kissick, a golfer and PGA Tour professional, dropped a simple red heart emoji in the comments section of Barty’s Instagram video from Tuesday, when she revealed she’d be putting “the rackets down” for good.

Halep joked in the comments that Barty’s next venture would be a “Grand Slam champion in golf.”

Justin Thomas, a pro golfer and 14-time PGA Tour winner, called Barty a “legend” in a comment under her announcement, adding, “Time for more [golf].”

Kissick also reposted Barty’s tearful statement to his Instagram Story, adding a few more red hearts.

The Australian couple, who got engaged last year, have been together since 2016. They first met at Queensland’s Brookwater Golf Club, where Kissick has worked for over a decade.

Although the tennis world is shocked to see Barty conclude her nearly 12-year career — which includes 15 singles titles — Barty said she is “so ready” to close that chapter.

Ash Barty stunned the tennis world Tuesday with her sudden retirement at 25. AFP via Getty Images

Ash Barty with her fiancé Garry Kissick in 2019. Getty Images

She seemed to foreshadow the news in an interview with Vogue in January.

“I’m enjoying the time now that’s personal to me, reconnecting with my loved ones and almost reconnecting with what life’s all about, and not having the professional side of my life interfering at the moment,” Barty said at the time.

Barty went on to gush over Kissick, who she said is “extremely patient” with the tennis superstar and her life on tour. The future husband and wife live together in the greater Springfield region of Brisbane with Barty’s parents and two older sisters.

The Fila brand athlete told Vogue in January that she was enjoying living a more ordinary lifestyle in her native Australia after spending 2021 overseas, where she won five titles in a six-month span.

Tennis stars near and far continue to share memories with Barty and farewell messages on social media.

Karolina Pliskova, another former world No. 1, posted a photo of the two players hugging after last year’s Wimbledon final, in which Barty beat Pliskova. Barty also won the 2019 French Open.

Ash Barty celebrates after winning the Australian Open on Jan. 29, 2022. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Ash Barty kissing the trophy after winning the Australian Open on Jan. 29, 2022. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova said Barty is “showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.”

American Madison Keys wished Barty luck in her future endeavors. She posted a photo of the pair to Twitter, saying that Barty is “one of the nicest people on tour.”

Former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Murray tweeted that while he’s gutted for the sport of tennis, he’s happy for Barty.