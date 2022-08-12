Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB PED policy

The Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season.

Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, and will be suspended for 80 games. The news of the suspension was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

The 23-year-old phenom had missed the entire season due to a fractured wrist but had been expected to return soon.

This is a blow to the Padres, who went all in trading a haul of highly-ranked prospects to the Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and formidable first baseman Josh Bell.

The Padres are 63-51. While they trail the Dodgers by 16 games in the NL West, they would qualify for the postseason as a Wild Card team if the playoffs started today.

Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year, $340 million contract with the Padres last February.