Fernando Tatis’ father blames haircut for Padres suspension

The excuses keep coming for Fernando Tatis Jr.

His father, Fernando Tatis Sr., claimed in an interview with “The Midday Show” that the whole chain of events that led to an 80-game PED suspension for the Padres star started with a haircut.

“What involves him (Tatis Jr.) is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol… He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown,” Tatis Sr. said.

On Monday, Fernando Tatis Sr. — who played in the major leagues over parts of 11 seasons — said that Tatis Jr. used the medication Trofobol to treat a ringworm that appeared on the side of his neck.

Trofobol contains clostebol, which is the anabolic steroid that Tatis Jr. tested positive for, and neomycin, an antibiotic, as its two main ingredients. The medication, which is not sold in the United States, is a spray that is used to treat skin conditions, including scars and burns.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Getty Images

The Post’s Jon Heyman detailed why that explanation made no sense when Tatis Jr. made it last week.

“This is a catastrophe what has taken place, not just for Jr., but for all of baseball,” said Tatis Sr. “There are millions of fans who are gonna stop watching baseball now. It’s a total disappointment for Dominican fans, fans throughout the world, for something so insignificant that wasn’t worth it. It’s a topical.

“What came out positive in Jr.’s body is something that doesn’t give you strength, first of all, doesn’t amplify your [weight-training] regimen, that’s second, doesn’t have any testosterone, that’s third, doesn’t contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game. What has occurred is a catastrophe for baseball.”

Dee Gordon and Freddy Galvis have previously been suspended by MLB for testing positive for the substance clostebol.

Tatis’ 80-game suspension was announced on Friday, and will rule him out of the Padres’ final 48 regular-season games, as well as the playoffs, depending if San Diego advances. The remainder of the suspension will be served in the 2023 season.

“I don’t think there was reason to destroy the image of a player over something as minor as that,” Tatis Sr. said.

Tatis Sr. acknowledged his son made a mistake in not realizing the medication contained a steroid that would be a direct violation of MLB’s drug policy, but added that it “could’ve been managed” better by the league.

Tatis plans to meet with Padres general manager A.J. Preller on Thursday, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. He also plans to address the team as a whole and meet separately with Padres chairman Peter Seidler, according to ESPN.

Fernando Tatis Sr. with the Mets in 2010 Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

On Friday, Tatis Jr. said he was “completely devastated” by the situation in a lengthy statement. The 23-year-old said he considered appealing the suspension, before deciding to serve the punishment.

Tatis Sr. also said that he and his son plan to travel to several leagues throughout the Dominican Republic to explain their version of events to young ballplayers.

“There’s something that nobody will ever be able to take away: the grace with which Fernando plays the game,” Tatis Sr. said. “There’s no human being who will ever be able to take that away.”