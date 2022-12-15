Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Ronaldo World Cup drama

Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed.

Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup.

Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14.

In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos pats Cristiano Ronaldo on the back after the team’s World Cup loss to Morocco on Dec. 10, 2022. Getty Images

Fernando Santos looks on as Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench during Portugal’s World Cup loss to Morocco on Dec. 10, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Ronaldo cast a cloud over Portugal’s 2022 World Cup campaign as his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he ripped his club Manchester United, aired just before he reported to Qatar. United quickly rid itself of Ronaldo, whose free-agent status was the subject of rumors throughout the tournament. He reportedly was considering a bid from Saudi club Al Nassr for roughly $210 million a year; he was also spotted training at Real Madrid’s practice facility on Wednesday.

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

Unhappy with Ronaldo’s reaction to being subbed off in Portugal’s final group stage game against South Korea, and with the superstar not in top form, Santos took the 37-year-old out of the starting lineup for the team’s Round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Ronaldo’s replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in the team’s 6-1 win.