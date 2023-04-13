Father of ex-NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed six, sues son’s alma mater over lack of head trauma treatment

Alonzo Adams, the father of former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams, is filing a lawsuit against the college where his son played football.

Adams fatally shot six people just over two years ago, before killing himself.

An autopsy later revealed that Adams suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that some research has suggested is linked to head injuries and blows to the head.

CTE has also been shown to cause violent mood swings, and memory loss in some cases.

Adams’ father is arguing that his son’s alma mater, South Carolina State University, failed to adhere to protocols.

He also believes the university did not have enough highly trained staff members available to treat the sustained head trauma that Adams suffered throughout his college football career.

That alleged “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness” contributed to Adams’ death following the April 8, 2021, mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed March 31.

Police found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.





Phillip Adams’ father is arguing that South Carolina State University failed to adhere to protocols during his son’s tenure. AP

University spokesman Sam Watson said that school does not comment on current or pending litigation.

The NFL journeyman also sustained “head trauma” during his six years as a professional cornerback, according to the complaint.

During a three-game span with the Raiders in 2012, Adams had two concussions.

The local coroner said the family told investigators that Adams complained of excruciating injury-related pain, had issues with his memory and struggled to sleep.





Phillip Adams had two concussions in a three-game span with the Raiders in 2012. via REUTERS

His sister told USA Today after the killings that the family had noticed concerning signs of rapidly deteriorating mental health like an escalating temper and lack of personal hygiene.

Because he didn’t retire by 2014, he would not have been eligible for testing included in a broad settlement between the league and former players over long-lasting concussion-related injuries.

An agent previously told The Associated Press that Adams did not participate in other physical and mental health programs available for ex-players.