Fantasy RB Rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

Fantasy football owners were treated to a full-on mess of injuries and COVID-related postponements last week, and if it did nothing else, it should’ve provided a reminder that handcuffing your starting running backs is crucial this time of year. In fact, becoming familiar with a each team’s entire depth chart isn’t a bad idea. If a team has a breakout, it could affect multiple players, especially in a personnel group. Our Week 16 fantasy RB rankings have to take some educated guesses as to who will be playing and who won’t, but there will be plenty of updates necessary throughout the week.

Elijah Mitchell (knee), D’Andre Swift (shoulder), Kareem Hunt (knee), and Damien Harris (hamstring) were the key backs who missed last week’s games because of injuries, and it’s unclear if any will be back this week. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if Swift returned, but the other three could be legit game-time decisions. Jamaal Williams, Phillip Lindsay, and Alexander Mattison were notable backs who missed last week because of COVID protocols, but Williams (@ Falcons) is the only one who would have considerable value if he returned this week (which he likely will).

Darrell Henderson (@ Vikings), Michael Carter (vs. Jaguars), Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon (@ Raiders), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. Steelers), Miles Sanders (@ Giants), and whoever starts for the Lions (@ Falcons) headlines the list of borderline RBs with favorable matchups. With the possible exception of Sanders, most of these guys are safely in 12-team lineups on a weekly basis anyway, but there’s no reason to be worried about them this week.

Those matchups also create some potential flex opportunities for backups Sony Michel (@ Vikings), Tevin Coleman (vs. Jaguars), Darrel Williams (vs. Steelers), and Jordan Howard (@ Giants). We’ll also add committee backs David Johnson and Rex Burkhead (vs. Chargers). However, most fantasy owners would rather opt for a boom-or-bust WR in their flex than a relatively high-floor, low-ceiling RB like those players, especially in PPR leagues. It really comes down to what you think you’ll need more to win your matchup.

On the other side of the matchup coin, players like James Conner and Chase Edmonds (vs. Colts), Devonta Freeman (@ Bengals), Chuba Hubbard (vs. Buccaneers), Myles Gaskin (@ Saints), D’Onta Foreman (vs. 49ers), and Devin Singletary (@ Patriots) are the borderline backs in the toughest spots. It’s tough to sit Conner because of his TD upside, while Freeman and Foreman are developing relatively safe floors (last week notwithstanding for Freeman), but Edmonds, Hubbard and the Bills aren’t worth pinning your hopes on in standard leagues. The same goes for backups Tony Pollard (vs. Washington), AJ Dillon (vs. Browns), and last week’s breakout Duke Johnson (@ Saints). Ronald Jones (@ Panthers) would profile similarly to Conner if he’s starting in place of Fournette.

Again, it’s tough to make too many plans at RB (or any position) early in the week. Injuries will pop up, and at this point in the season, teams are much more likely to simply shut down players for the year. If you’re still alive in your fantasy playoffs, chances are you’re paying close attention, and we’ll be here to help fill in the gaps along the way.

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 16: Who to start at running back

Rankings are based on standard, non-PPR scoring