Fantasy QB Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

Let’s face it: The majority of fantasy football leagues have been concluded and a champion has been crowned, but a handful of leagues are still going. Even if your league is done, our Week 18 fantasy QB rankings can help you identify some top DFS targets, so, while most fantasy owners are done with their start-or-sit decisions, these rankings still carry some (albeit very little) value.

As always with the final week of the regular season, you never know which teams are actually going to play their starters or decide to sit their starters mid-game. Especially this early in the week, these rankings are somewhat of a guess, but we’ll be sure to make adjustments later on. Obviously, teams fighting for playoff seeding or berths are going to play their full complement of guys, so those are the safest options. This year, teams have been very close in the playoff race, so ultimately, we could have more teams when something to play for than usual. Since the Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, it would be surprising if Aaron Rodgers and other Packers’ key starters play, so Jordan Love should be in line to start.

As things sit now, Patrick Mahomes (@ Broncos) and Tom Brady (vs. Panthers) have the toughest matchups, but assuming Kansas City and Tampa Bay are going all in for the “W” in Week 18, you’ve got to start them anyway.

On the start-or-sit bubble Taysom Hill (@ Falcons), Kirk Cousins (vs. Bears), Davis Mills (vs. Titans), and Justin Fields (@ Vikings) all have top-10 matchups for QBs. Ryan Tannehill (@ Texans) is close to having one, too. However, we know the Titans are competing for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and Houston has nothing to play for and has one of the worst rosters in the league. Mills and Fields technically don’t have much to play for, but you have to think Houston and Chicago want to see as many games from their rookie QBs as possible and will look to build momentum for next year. Mills, in particular, is trying to earn a starting opportunity next season.

We’re not high on Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Patriots), Jimmy Garoppolo (@ Rams), Derek Carr (vs. Chargers), and Mac Jones (@ Dolphins). We know none of these four signal-callers are must-start studs, and the matchups are too tough for real consideration. (However, if Trey Lance started for San Francisco, he’d be more interesting.) There are players like Ben Roethlisberger (@ Ravens) and Carson Wentz (vs. Jaguars) with juicy matchups, but it’s tough to trust them. Big Ben has an ultra-low floor, even with a ton of passing attempts, and he’s only gotten worse as the weather has gotten colder. For Wentz, the matchup obviously looks great on paper, but when Indianapolis blows teams out, it’s Jonathan Taylor who goes off for a monster fantasy day, and all the other Colts pretty much go silent. A lot of time, game script matters more than a favorable matchup.

Again, a lot could change with this wacky week that is Week 18 because there are plenty of teams packing it in for the offseason, and of course, we’ll likely see a ton of players end up on the reserve/COVID list once again. This week is as unpredictable as it gets, so you should question your commissioner if your league is still playing, seriously.

