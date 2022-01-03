Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

Week 18 fantasy kicker rankings — never expected to read those words in that order, did you? Well, here we are, but one question remains: Why are you here?

First, you shouldn’t be playing in leagues where Week 18 matters. Second, even if you are, you shouldn’t be so worried about your kicker. Yes, you want to choose the right guy, but the unpredictable nature of the position doesn’t exactly lend itself to in-depth, stats-based analysis.

Of course, that doesn’t stop us from trying. After all, after 17 weeks, the numbers must mean something, right? Maybe, maybe not. For instance, the top team in fantasy points allowed to kickers is the Jets, but last week, Bucs kicker Ryan Succop — who’s been a top-15 kicker in fantasy this season — scored eight points. Good enough, sure, but not exactly a big breakout.

Tyler Bass (vs. Jets) gets the top matchup this week, but we’ll have to see how the weather in Buffalo looks before going all-in on him. For now, he’s still a great option. That’s also true of Justin Tucker (vs. Steelers), who has the third-best kicking matchup. Barring a blizzard, Tucker will be in fantasy lineups.

If you’re looking for some lower-owned kickers with good matchups, you could try Jake Elliott (vs. Cowboys), Evan McPherson (@ Browns), Mason Crosby (@ Lions), Randy Bullock (@ Texans), Graham Gano (vs. Washington), Younghoe Koo (vs. Saints), and Michael Badgley (@ Jaguars). Crosby, Bullock, and Koo have the added bonus of playing indoors, while Badgley is less likely than most to see hostile conditions in Jacksonville.

There are six true indoor games this week (Saints-Falcons, Packers-Lions, Titans-Texans, Seahawks-Cardinals, Bears-Vikings, and Chargers-Raiders) and one game in L.A.’s covered-but-open-air stadium (49ers-Rams). If you want to just play it safe with your kicker and be able to ignore the weather reports, just grab a guy from one of those games.

All kidding aside, we understand why you’re worried about your kicker if you’re still playing meaningful games in Week 18. Every point matters, and you don’t want to leave anything on the proverbial field. That’s why we’re still here, doing our best to help you find the right guy.

Note: We’ll update these kicker rankings as needed throughout the week, so check back for the latest player movement.

