The Hamden Journal

Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

We’re not sure what’s more impressive: That you made it to your fantasy football championship game or that we all have (almost) made it to 2022. Either way, there’s no better way — literally, no better way — to celebrate than to check out our Week 17 fantasy kicker rankings. 

Also, we don’t know for sure you made it to your fantasy championship game, but why the hell else would you reading this? Even if you’re in a league that pays out to third place or you’re trying to avoid last place, you have bigger things to worry about than kickers. We appreciate the page view, but come on — prioritize.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

As always, weather could matter a lot this time of year. Fortunately, it hasn’t played too much of a factor outside of a few games this season, but it’s always nice to have an indoors kicker right about now. Unfortunately, the NFL did us dirty by scheduling just three true indoors game (Raiders-Colts, Panthers-Saints, Cardinals-Cowboys) and one game in L.A.’s covered but open-air stadium (Broncos-Chargers).

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

There are some good kickers in those matchups; however, none are in statistically favorable matchups. We don’t pay that much attention to those numbers when it comes to ranking kickers, so don’t get too nervous if you have Matt Prater (@ Cowboys) or Greg Zuerlein (vs. Cardinals). The only guy we’ll note is Daniel Carlson, as the Colts allow the fewest fantasy points to kickers, but since Carlson is a top kicker in both real life and fantasy terms, we wouldn’t consider dropping him. 

As far as “sleepers” go, you could try Jason Meyers (vs. Lions), Chase McLaughlin (@ Steelers), Cairo Santos (vs. Giants), Robbie Gould (vs. Texans), Jason Sanders (@ Titans), and Lirim Hajrullahu (@ Saints), assuming all are active. All are widely available and have top-10 matchups. Hajrullahu is also indoors, but we simply don’t trust him or his offense. However, if you’re just throwing darts, he’s as likely as virtually anyone to have a three-FG day. 

Like we said before, kicker should be your last worry at this point in the season. Of course, when titles and prize money are on the line, you worry too much about everything, so we understand. But there’s no magic formula to finding the right kicker, and with COVID decimating offenses and defenses alike, matchup numbers and stats can be thrown out the window. Just find a reliable, big-legged kicker who you can reasonably expect to get scoring chances. From there, just hope he makes his kicks and you can count your money at the end of another long season.

Note: We’ll update these kicker rankings as needed throughout the week, so check back for the latest player movement.

Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit in fantasy football

Rank Player
1 Nick Folk, NE vs. JAX
2 Ryan Succop, TB @ NYJ
3 Matt Gay, LAR @ BAL
4 Justin Tucker, BAL vs. LAR
5 Tyler Bass, BUF vs. ATL
6 Harrison Butker, KC @ CIN
7 Randy Bullock, TEN vs. MIA
8 Graham Gano, NYG @ CHI
9 Jake Elliott, PHI @ WAS
10 Greg Joseph, MIN @ GB
11 Matt Prater, ARI @ DAL
12 Greg Zuerlein, DAL vs. ARI
13 Daniel Carlson, LV @ IND
14 Michael Badgley, IND vs. LV
15 Evan McPherson, CIN vs. KC
16 Robbie Gould, SF vs. HOU
17 Dustin Hopkins, LAC vs. DEN
18 Jason Myers, SEA vs. DET
19 Chase McLaughlin, CLE @ PIT
20 Brandon McManus, DEN @ LAC
21 Cairo Santos, CHI vs. NYG
22 Lirim Hajrullahu, CAR @ NO
23 Jason Sanders, MIA @ TEN
24 Younghoe Koo, ATL @ BUF
25 Brett Maher, NO vs. CAR
26 Chris Boswell, PIT vs. CLE
27 Eddy Pineiro, NYJ vs. TB
28 Brian Johnson, WAS vs. PHI
29 Mason Crosby, GB vs. MIN
30 Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU @ SF
31 Riley Patterson, DET @ SEA
32 Matthew Wright, JAX @ NE

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.