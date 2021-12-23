Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth affecting Week 16 start ’em, sit ’em calls

Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and Pat Freiermuth allow fantasy owners not to worry about the weekly TE streaming game when they’re healthy and in lineups, but since all are looking to be “questionable” for Week 16, start ’em, sit ’em calls will be affected by their statuses. We have the latest news on each guy below.

Travis Kelce COVID update

Kelce was placed on the reserve/COVID list early in the week, and since he is vaccinated, there’s a chance he’ll be able to clear protocols in time to play in Week 16. Obviously, he could certainly be out, too, so we’ll have to stay up to date with the latest surrounding his status. While the COVID situation is frustrating, at least we know he’ll be ready to roll or not, one way or another. And since he’s not dealing with a physical injury, we’re not too worried about him being hampered in a matchup with the Steelers.

We’re not breaking news when we say he’s a must-start, so carry on with him in your lineups if he’s ready to go. Those in deep leagues could try Noah Gray at tight end if Kelce is out, but we have no clue what kind of usage he’ll get, so there are better options as streamers. Kelce is ranked as our TE3 in standard and PPR leagues.

Darren Waller injury update

Waller (knee, back) remained out of practice Wednesday, so we’re on almost a full month in which he hasn’t participated in a game or practice. He could certainly be well on his way to missing his fourth straight game. It feels like that will be the case, but nothing is official.

If he plays, we rank him as the TE4 in standard and PPR leagues, but his floor could be lower if he’s really banged up against Denver, who is a top-10 unit against fantasy TEs. If he’s out, we’re not trusting Foster Moreau anymore, even after he showed some life against the Browns. The matchup is too strong, and he was a letdown in the two games prior.

Pat Freiermuth injury update

Freiermuth (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, and since this was his second concussion in a month, we’d be a little bit surprised if he plays in Week 16 against the Cheifs. As always, anything can happen, so stay tuned.

Concussions are an all-or-nothing injury, so if he plays, we view him as a fringe TE1 in a matchup with the Chiefs defense that has given up the 11th-most fantasy points to tight ends. If he’s out, Zach Gentry could have a productive day, but he could also do next to nothing. It’d be a gamble to play him, but we won’t act like there’s no chance he’s productive in a pass-happy offense. That said, there are probably better options out there, and Gentry is best suited as a DFS dart throw.