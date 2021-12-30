Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz affecting Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em calls

Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garropolo, and Carson Wentz are the big-name quarterbacks who could miss Week 17 and the fantasy championship round. Obviously, we’re at the most crucial time of the season, so their availabilities will make big impacts on Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em calls in leagues of all shapes and sizes. We have the latest COVID and injury updates below.

Lamar Jackson injury update

Jackson (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, and he was spotted walking around with a limp, so he’s almost certainly going to be limited on the ground if he does play in Week 17. We can probably expect another couple of limited practices and a game-time decision that goes down to the wire for Baltimore’s matchup with the Rams. He’s been a must-start for his entire career, but there’s enough concern here to reasonably bench him, depending on your options.

We still have Jackson as a low-end QB1, but since the Rams have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs and Jackson’s rushing upside has a real chance at being capped, he’s as risky as ever. Still, it will be a tough decision to sit him, so go with your gut. Tyler Huntley should probably remain on the bench, but he could have more rushing upside since he was out on the reserve/COVID list instead of a physical injury last week.

Jimmy Garropolo injury update

Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy G is dealing with a Grade 3 sprain in his right (throwing) thumb but could still play in Week 17. He doesn’t need surgery, and his availability will likely come down to how he looks in practice. If he’s having little issue delivering the ball with accuracy, there’s no reason he won’t start against Houston.

Houston is just a middle-of-the-pack defense against fantasy QBs, but since we assume the Niners will be in scoring position often, Garoppolo looks like a top streaming option this week. Surely, a ton of people are interested in his status because of the urge to start Trey Lance if Jimmy G can’t play. What Lance lacks in passing upside at this point in his career, he has in rushing upside. Ultimately, both guys would be ranked around the same spot in the mid-tier QB2 range, but both have QB1 upside. Lance’s ceiling is higher, but both are must-starts in two-QB/superflex leagues and are strong streamers in single-QB leagues.

Carson Wentz COVID update

Wentz (reserve/COVID list) was originally going to be out for this game until the league changed its COVID-19 protocols from a mandatory 10-day absence for unvaccinated players to a five-day absence. Wentz could clear COVID protocol by Sunday morning, and Frank Riech said he’ll start if that’s the case.

Ultimately, Wentz isn’t the most attractive option to stream here because we know the offense runs through Jonathan Taylor, and Wentz becomes a pure game manager if the Colts’ offense gets what it wants. He’s a low-end QB2, but he always has some upside. There are plenty of better options, though, and fantasy owners in the championship probably won’t’ need his services. If he’s out, Sam Ehlinger will get his first career start, and should only be played by someone who has grabbed him as a Wentz handcuff in two-QB/superflex leagues.